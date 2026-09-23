Sri Lanka Fined 15 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate In First ODI Against England

MENAFN - IANS) London, Sep 23 (IANS) Sri Lanka have been fined 15 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against England in Chester-le-Street, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka were found to be three overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration during the match at the Riverside Ground on Tuesday.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

The provision states that players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the stipulated time. As Sri Lanka were three overs behind the required rate, the players were fined 15 per cent.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, meaning there was no requirement for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Wayne Knights and Graham Lloyd, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official James Middlebrook.

The sanction came after Sri Lanka suffered an 89-run defeat to England in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

England, batting first, posted 265, with Harry Brook making a team-high 67 and Will Jacks contributing an unbeaten 46. Jacks then produced a decisive spell with the ball, claiming five wickets for 22 runs as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 176.

Janith Wellalage scored 45, and Mendis made 42 for Sri Lanka, while debutant Sachindu Colombage and Asitha Fernando took three wickets each for the visitors. The second ODI of the series will be played on September 24.

-IANS

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