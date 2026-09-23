STARLUX Airlines And American Airlines Launch Codeshare Partnership, Expanding U.S.-Asia Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tickets now available for codeshare flights connecting STARLUX's transpacific service with American Airlines' domestic network across 20 major U.S. destinations







STARLUX Airlines and American Airlines launch a new codeshare partnership, expanding connectivity between STARLUX's transpacific service and American Airlines' domestic network across 20 major U.S. destinations.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARLUX Airlines and American Airlines today launched their codeshare partnership, with tickets now available for flights connecting STARLUX's transpacific service with American Airlines' flights to 20 major U.S. destinations. The partnership enables travelers to book a single itinerary combining American Airlines' eligible connecting flights with STARLUX's service to Taipei and onward to destinations across Asia.

The new codeshare cities include:



Via Phoenix: Albuquerque, Austin, Boston, El Paso, Kansas City, San Antonio, San Diego, St. Louis, Tucson, Washington, D.C. (Reagan)

Via Los Angeles: New York (JFK), Miami Via Phoenix and Los Angeles: Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth, Las Vegas, Orlando, Chicago O'Hare, Philadelphia



“This codeshare marks an important milestone for STARLUX,” said STARLUX Airlines CEO Glenn Chai.“American Airlines is an ideal partner, with a network across North America that complements what we've built across Asia. Together, we can provide our passengers with a more seamless and convenient travel experience between two of the world's most dynamic regions.”

The codeshare builds on the airlines' interline agreement established in 2025, expanding their relationship to provide greater connectivity between STARLUX's growing U.S.-Asia network and American Airlines' extensive domestic network. The airlines expect to add more connecting opportunities as the partnership grows.

“Taipei remains a top destination for global business, visiting friends and family and leisure travel, and together with STARLUX Airlines, we're partnering to provide new travel options,” said American's Senior Vice President of Alliances, Anmol Bhargava.“This collaboration strengthens our global network and unlocks new competitive itineraries. We look forward to working together on opportunities to make the journey even more rewarding for customers.”

As one of the world's largest airlines, American Airlines serves more than 250 destinations across North America and has a membership base of over 100 million. Through this partnership, passengers can enjoy the convenience of a single ticket and through-checked baggage to their final destination. Upon arriving in the United States, STARLUX passengers can conveniently connect to American Airlines flights and travel to more than 250 cities across North America, with 20 cities selected for the initial codeshare cooperation. More destinations are expected to be added as the codeshare partnership expands, providing STARLUX passengers with greater connectivity across American Airlines' extensive domestic network.

STARLUX and American Airlines are also preparing a reciprocal frequent-flyer partnership that will allow members of both airlines to earn and redeem miles on eligible codeshare flights, giving travelers greater flexibility in how to use their miles.

The codeshare builds on STARLUX's expanding presence in North America. Earlier this year, the airline launched its Phoenix–Taipei route, rounding out much of its network in the western United States and plans to expand into the central and eastern United States. As STARLUX continues to grow its network, partnerships such as this one with American Airlines will give passengers more destinations, greater convenience, more flexible connections, and a smoother and more seamless journey.

About STARLUX Airlines

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, Taiwan-based STARLUX is a boutique international airline serving a total of 34 destinations across the Europe, US, Japan, South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. STARLUX passengers traveling between Europe and Asia are able to enjoy an easy transfer in Taipei. Recognized globally for its excellence, STARLUX has been awarded Skytrax 5-Star Airline status, earned the APEX Five-Star Global Airline Awards, and received a 7-Star PLUS Safety Rating from AirlineRatings. STARLUX prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. For more information visit

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American's team lives out the airline's purpose of caring for people on life's journey every day.

The world's largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever ForwardSM spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the one world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.

Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.

Media Contact:

Mary Placido, SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

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