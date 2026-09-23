Syncfusion® Releases First Set Of Open-Source Blazor Controls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The release extends Syncfusion's open-source work across the Microsoft developer ecosystem with new controls for building modern Blazor applications

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc. today announced the release of its first set of open-source Blazor controls, giving developers free access to a foundational set of UI components for visualizing data, capturing user input, and selecting dates and times.

"Blazor has become an important part of modern.NET development, and we want to support that momentum with the same open-source approach we've taken with.NET MAUI," said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "By making these controls available under an open license, we're helping developers start faster, learn from the code, contribute back, and build applications that can grow from side projects to enterprise use cases."

"Open-source contributions like these strengthen the Blazor ecosystem and give developers more options for building rich web applications on.NET," said Daniel Roth, Principal Product Manager for Blazor at Microsoft. "We appreciate Syncfusion's continued investment in the community and look forward to seeing what developers build with these new controls."

The release builds on Syncfusion's growing open-source investment across the.NET ecosystem and is designed to help developers start new Blazor projects with commonly needed controls already available under a permissive license.

A foundation for modern Blazor applications

The initial open-source release provides controls across the categories developers reach for most often:



Data visualization: Charts with support for line, bar, pie, and scatter formats, plus zooming, tooltips, and real-time updates.

Buttons and selection: Button and Button Group components with icon support, styling options, and grouped interactions for toolbars and action panels.

Calendars and time: Calendar, DatePicker, DateTime Picker, and TimePicker, with formatting, validation, globalization, and localization.

Input controls: TextBox, TextArea, Numeric Textbox, File Upload, Checkbox, Radio Button, and Toggle Switch Button with validation, accessibility, and customization support. Layout and feedback: Dialog with drag, resize, and animation support, alongside a customizable Spinner for indicating in-progress operations.



Syncfusion already supports Blazor through a commercial library of over 145 native UI components, available to individual developers and small businesses at no cost through Syncfusion's free Community License. The new open-source release extends that footprint into the public open-source ecosystem, giving the broader Blazor community a reliable starting point and a transparent codebase to learn from, fork, and contribute to.

The controls are available on NuGet and GitHub under the MIT License, the same model Syncfusion uses for its open-source Toolkit for.NET MAUI. For more information about Syncfusion's Blazor offerings, visit syncfusion.com/blazor-toolkit.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

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