Grant Advance Introduces AI-Assisted Tools To Make Nonprofit Grant Research And Writing Faster

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-assisted foundation research and writing, funder management tools, a structured 90-day program and live coaching

Abbotsford, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Advance Solutions, a platform for grant management and foundation fundraising for nonprofit organizations, today announced major updates to its platform aimed at three of the most common challenges nonprofits face when pursuing foundation funding: finding the right funders, writing strong Letters of Inquiry (LOIs), and what to do next.







Grant Advance Solutions

Most nonprofits end up stitching together a database, a writing tool and outside consulting help. Grant Advance brings all three together, covering everything, from identifying aligned funders and writing LOIs to managing outreach. Live coaching is included for every member.

"Nonprofit leaders didn't choose this work because they wanted to search databases and stare at blank pages. They chose it because they wanted to change lives and strengthen their communities. We believe AI should give them more time to do exactly that," said Guy McPherson, the Founder of Grant Advance Solutions. "By making it easier to find the right funders and turn great ideas into compelling funding requests, we can help nonprofits spend less time chasing funding and more time working on the actual mission of their organization.”

Among their existing clients, Alex Hunt, Executive Director of The Haven of Manitowoc County, reported receiving more than $93,000 in grants after using Grant Advance.

“Since I started using the platform back in August, I've received over $93,000 in grants,” Hunt said.

AI-Assisted Foundation Research Helps Nonprofits Identify Aligned Funders Quickly

Grant Advance gives members access to more than 395,000 funder profiles and over 21 million searchable historical grants.

New AI-assisted search tools use information about a nonprofit's project to identify prospective foundations. Improved cross-reference searching allows teams to examine giving history, previous grantees, grant amounts, geographic focus and other funding patterns to find foundations worth pursuing.

AI-Assisted Grant Writing Turns Project Details into a First Draft

Using advanced AI and a familiar Word-like environment, the platform automatically generates customized "starting drafts" for Letters of Inquiry and other funder communications based on information about the nonprofit organization and its projects. Teams can then review, edit and personalize the content before hitting send.

Grant Secretary Brings All Elements of the Foundation Funding Process Together

The enhanced Grant Secretary feature provides nonprofits with one central place to manage all funders, projects, documents, activities, deadlines, notes, follow-ups and relationship history. Nonprofits can see the status of their opportunities, their next steps and their progress in building relationships with potential funders.

Human Element Is Still Critical

Although the platform has integrated AI, Grant Advance Solutions is also going to expand one of its key features – live coaching!

Grant Advance members are able to communicate with Grant Advance experts to get assistance with foundation research, selecting potential funders, developing grant strategies, creating LOIs, conducting outreach and following up.

The company doesn't limit any of its platform features, training, and even live coaching to just the highest-priced tiers of the membership.

"Every Grant Advance member gets the full platform and live access to our team. We don't hold features or coaching back for higher-priced plans,” said Adam Ikari, CEO.“The nonprofits we work with are solving real problems in their communities, and the support they get shouldn't depend on which plan they could afford."

The 90-Day Ladder of Success Ensures Consistent Use of Technology

The Grant Advance platform also includes the Grant Advance 90-Day Ladder of Success, a structured implementation program that helps nonprofits put the technology into practice.

During the first 90 days, members define a funding project, build a prospect list of aligned foundations, develop a master LOI, begin outreach, and establish a process for follow-up.

The program is built around a simple principle: powerful technology delivers greater value when organizations also have the knowledge and process to put it into practice.

The platform is used by nonprofit organizations at different levels of their foundation funding journey, from those applying for foundation grants for the first time to experienced teams that are seeking a better way to conduct foundation research, manage opportunities and develop the funding pipeline.

“Our vision for Grant Advance has always gone far beyond helping someone find a foundation in a database,” said Samuel Lane, Head of Development & Leadership Training.“Finding the right funder is only the beginning. Success comes from knowing who to approach, why there's a strong fit, what to say, when to follow up, and how to turn that first connection into a lasting relationship. That's the process we've built Grant Advance to support.”

The newly redesigned website and enhanced Grant Advance platform are now available online.

For more information, visit GrantAdvance.com.

About Grant Advance Solutions

Grant Advance Solutions is a grant management and foundation funding platform designed for nonprofit organizations. Grant Advance combines a comprehensive database of foundations and historical giving with AI-assisted research and writing, project and funder management tools, document creation and live training and support.

The platform helps organizations manage the process of grant funding from finding aligned foundations and creating Letters of Inquiry to outreach, applications, follow-up and relationship management.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: