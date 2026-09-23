Independent Living, Inc. Renews Certified Neurodiverse Workplacetm Designation

Independent Living, Inc. was initially certified in 2024 and continues its commitment to inclusive workplace practices by renewing its CNW designation.

- Amanda Sanok, Training Coordinator at Independent Living, Inc.

NEWBURGH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Living, Inc. (ILI) renews its Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM (CNW) designation, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to creating an environment where people with different disabilities, identities, perspectives, and experiences are valued and supported. To renew this certification, staff completed training and certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), which allows them to better recruit and support neurodivergent employees, including those who are autistic, have ADHD, or are dyslexic.

“Embracing neurodiversity means recognizing and valuing the different ways people think, learn, and contribute,” says Doug Hovey, Chief Executive Officer, Independent Living, Inc.“This training through IBCESS has helped us better appreciate those differences and the strengths they bring to our workplace and to the people we serve.”

Efficiency is about maximizing output with minimal input. A neurodiverse and accessible workplace directly contributes to this by reducing friction and unlocking hidden potential. The CNW program helps organizations increase operational efficiency by reducing turnover, enhancing problem-solving and innovation, and optimizing the use of their existing talent.

"At Independent Living Inc., it is important to us that our workforce represents the communities that we serve,” says Amanda Sanok, Training Coordinator at Independent Living, Inc.“As a cross-disability service organization, we work with people with disabilities of all types and people of all ages, requiring a diverse workforce to represent and assist our community.

Sanok continues,“To strengthen our workforce representation of people with disabilities, Independent Living Inc. introduced the Cross-Disability Inclusion and Representation Initiative in 2026. I am proud to be one of two Co-Champions working toward our goal along with our dedicated Committee. Recertifying as a Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM is one step along the path to Independent Living's vision of a barrier-free society with opportunities for all persons to reach their maximum potential."

Through ILI's Cross-Disability Inclusion & Representation (CDI&R) initiative, the organization continues to strengthen inclusion across its workplace and community by removing barriers, valuing diverse experiences, and creating meaningful opportunities for people with disabilities, including neurodivergent individuals.

CDI&R initiative reinforces a simple but important message: differences make workplaces and communities stronger. At ILI, inclusion is not only something the organization advocates for, but something it is committed to practicing within its own organization.

“Independent Living's renewal of its Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM designation demonstrates that its commitment to inclusion goes beyond a one-time achievement,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & board chairman.“By continuing to invest in training and inclusive workplace practices, ILI is taking meaningful steps to ensure neurodivergent employees have the support they need to contribute and thrive in the workplace.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Independent Living, Inc. is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Independent Living, Inc.

Independent Living, Inc. is a locally controlled, nonprofit agency operated by people with disabilities for people with disabilities, offering a wide range of programs and services dedicated to ensuring universal access and opportunity in every aspect of community life. Since 1987, we've served as a voice for people with disabilities living in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland, and Westchester Counties.

Our efforts are directed to people of all ages having any disability, as well as to families, businesses, agencies, and municipalities. We are committed to the universal elimination of physical and attitudinal barriers, as well as assisting individuals with disabilities to make the transition from system dependency to independence successfully.

Since its inception in 1987, Independent Living, Inc. has remained steadfast in its mission to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities. With a comprehensive range of over 35 programs and services, independent Living, Inc. provides personalized support that empowers individuals to live independently, exercise control over their care decisions, and maintain their autonomy.

We strive to be the bridge that enables individuals, regardless of age or disability, to embrace their full potential and thrive in a fully integrated and barrier-free society.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

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Independent Living, Inc. Renews Certified Neurodiverse WorkplaceTM Designation News Provided By IBCCES September 23, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights



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