Dolce Vita Aesthetics Named 'Med Spa Of The Year 2026' In Miami

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Miami med spa recognized by Consumer Ratings Institute for public review performance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dolce Vita Aesthetics has been named a recipient of the Med Spa of the Year Miami recognition by the Consumer Ratings Institute, reflecting the clinic's public review performance serving clients seeking skin rejuvenation and body contouring across Miami and surrounding communities.

Dolce Vita Aesthetics is a Miami medical spa focused on enhancing clients' true beauty and confidence through individualized treatment plans and high-quality cosmetic procedures designed to deliver realistic, noticeable results. The clinic's Skin Lab offers complimentary skin analysis and customized medical-grade facials, including HydraFacial, microdermabrasion, microneedling, RF microneedling, dermaplaning, acne treatment, and HIFU, Salmon DNA, exosomes and radio-frequency skin tightening. Its Body Lab provides minimally invasive and non-invasive body sculpting, fat reduction, and cellulite reduction treatments aimed at helping clients achieve a more toned, sculpted look.

From its location at 3000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 212 in Miami, Dolce Vita Aesthetics serves clients seeking personalized skin rejuvenation and body contouring care in a clinic that emphasizes tailored plans and careful sanitation protocols.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Dolce Vita Aesthetics holds a 5.0-star rating. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Dolce Vita Aesthetics

Dolce Vita Aesthetics is a medical spa in Miami, Florida, offering customized medical-grade facials, skin rejuvenation, body sculpting, and related aesthetic treatments. The clinic is located at 3000 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 212, Miami, FL 33137. Contact: phone (786) 520-7635;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Pravitha Hansraj

Dolce Vita Aesthetics

+1 (786) 520-7635

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dolce Vita Aesthetics Named 'Med Spa of the Year 2026' in Miami News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.