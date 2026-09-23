The Big Builders Earns Breakthrough Business Great Falls - 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Great Falls luxury design-build firm recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for public review performance

GREAT FALLS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Big Builders has received the Breakthrough Business Great Falls - 2026 recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The honor reflects the company's public review performance among architecture and design-build firms serving Northern Virginia.

Based in Great Falls, The Big Builders is a luxury residential design & build company specializing in modern and contemporary custom homes. The firm elevates home design and construction beyond the ordinary, combining architectural vision with superior craftsmanship from the first spark of inspiration through the final finishing touch. Its work focuses on living spaces that balance luxury, innovation, and timeless elegance for homeowners across the region.

What sets The Big Builders apart is a fully integrated approach: architects are involved from project inception, shaping the vision from blueprint through construction. The company designs and builds under one roof, so every detail is planned and executed as a single process. Signature projects across Great Falls, McLean, and nearby communities showcase contemporary residences crafted as one of a kind living masterpieces.

The firm has also been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, Washington Business Journal and Luxury Home Magazine.

According to aggregated public review data, The Big Builders holds a 5.0 star rating across overall reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognition across multiple categories based on that performance.

The Big Builders is located at 731 Walker Road, Unit A, Great Falls, VA 22066. For more information, visit or call (202) 400-4467.

About The Big Builders

The Big Builders is a Great Falls, Virginia, luxury design-and-build firm specializing in modern and contemporary custom homes across Northern Virginia. Architects guide each project from concept through construction, delivering design and building as an integrated process. Contact: phone (202) 400-4467;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Farzan Jabbari

The Big Builders

+1 202-400-4467

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Big Builders Earns Breakthrough Business Great Falls - 2026 News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.