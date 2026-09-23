Hapco Celebrates 75 Years And The Generations Who Built Its Success

Employees, retirees and guests gather for Hapco's 75th Anniversary Celebration.

More than 300 employees, retirees, guests and company leadership gathered to celebrate Hapco's history and look ahead to its future.

- Tom Hardy, President & CEOABINGDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hapco Pole Products, a leading American manufacturer of aluminum and steel pole products, celebrated its 75th Anniversary on Saturday, September 19. More than 300 employees, retirees, guests and company leadership gathered to recognize the generations of employees and longstanding relationships that have shaped the company since its founding in 1951.President and CEO Tom Hardy welcomed current employees and their guests, returning retirees, business partners and representatives from The Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation (DKM), Hapco's parent company.The evening recognized the generations of employees who have contributed to Hapco's success, including longtime employees representing decades of service to the company.“What people remember are friendships, mentors, teammates, and the people who helped them succeed,” said Rich Brooks, Vice President of Operations.The anniversary also brought together multiple generations of leadership from DKM.Rob Dyson recalled first visiting Hapco at age 13 with his father, Charles H. Dyson, founder of DKM. More than six decades later, Rob returned to celebrate Hapco's 75th Anniversary alongside his son, Chris Dyson. Their participation came during a year of generational transition at DKM. Chris Dyson assumed the roles of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in June 2026, while Rob Dyson became Chairman Emeritus and continues to serve on DKM's Board of Directors.Russell Lowe, Hapco Vice President of Sales and Marketing, also reflected on the relationships behind the company's longevity. Before joining Hapco nearly 18 months ago, Lowe spent approximately 25 years as a Hapco customer.“We're not simply celebrating a date on a calendar today. We're celebrating 75 years of relationships,” Lowe said.“And we have something that cannot be manufactured overnight: 75 years of credibility.” Those relationships include Hapco's agency sales partners, OEM customers, distributors, contractors, utilities and municipalities across the United States.Hapco enters its next chapter during a period of continued investment and growth. In August, the company broke ground on a new 270,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Oklahoma City that will supplement its flagship Virginia operation, expand domestic manufacturing capacity and improve geographic reach.Operations in Oklahoma City are expected to begin in late 2027, with the expansion projected to create more than 80 new jobs.Hapco is celebrating its 75th Anniversary throughout 2026, recognizing the generations of employees who built its success and those who will help shape the company's next chapter.________________________________________Hapco, a subsidiary of Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation (DKM), designs and manufactures precision-engineered light poles, traffic poles, pole arms, and accessories. Proudly manufactured in the United States, Hapco products serve transportation, utility, municipal, commercial, industrial, and OEM markets nationwide.

Scott Hampton

Hapco

+1 276-451-8934

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Hapco Celebrates 75 Years and the Generations Who Built Its Success News Provided By Hapco September 23, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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