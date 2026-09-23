MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boutique board-certified orthodontic practice in Palm Beach Gardens for over 20 years recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for public review performance

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - Palm Beach Orthodontics Dr. Angela deFabrique Abiusi has been named Orthodontist of the Year in Palm Beach Gardens by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the practice's public review performance serving patients across Palm Beach County.

Led by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Angela deFabrique Abiusi, Palm Beach Orthodontics is a boutique orthodontic practice with locations in Palm Beach Gardens and Royal Palm Beach for over 20 years. The practice prioritizes doctor-led care from the first consultation through the final retainer, with Dr. Angela personally designing and overseeing each treatment plan rather than rotating providers. Patients include children, adolescents, and adults seeking healthy, functional, lasting smiles.

Treatment options include self-ligating braces, invisible ceramic braces, and clear aligners such as Invisalign and Spark. Signature experiences include OrthoStartTM for new-patient diagnostics and consultation, and PBO Smile RefreshTM finishing steps such as professional whitening and conservative enamel recontouring when appropriate. The practice serves Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, and communities throughout Palm Beach County.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Palm Beach Orthodontics holds a 5.0-star rating across 123 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Palm Beach Orthodontics

Palm Beach Orthodontics is a boutique orthodontic practice led by board-certified orthodontist Dr. Angela deFabrique Abiusi, with offices in Palm Beach Gardens and Royal Palm Beach, Florida. The practice provides braces, clear aligners, and personalized orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults, emphasizing consistent doctor involvement and customized treatment planning. Contact: 3385 Burns Rd Suite 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410; phone (561) 422-3360;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dr Angela Abiusi

Palm Beach Orthodontics

+1 561-422-3360

email us here

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Palm Beach Orthodontics -Dr. Angela Abiusi Named Orthodontist of the Year in Palm Beach Gardens News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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