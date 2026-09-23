Atlanta Whole-Home Water Filtration Company Honest Water Of Georgia Earns People's Choice Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Consumer Ratings Institute recognizes the locally owned water softener and filtration company for its public review performance among Georgia homeowners.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, GA - Honest Water Of Georgia, a locally owned whole-home water softener and filtration company, has been named a recipient of the People's Choice Award in Atlanta by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on the company's public review performance serving Georgia homeowners who want cleaner, better-tasting, softer water at home. Honest Water Of Georgia currently holds a 4.9-star rating on Google.

"I paid more than $9,000 for my own family's water system, and I knew there had to be a better way," said Grant Eilertson, founder of Honest Water Of Georgia. "We built this company so Georgia homeowners could get premium whole-home water treatment at a clear, upfront price, without a high-pressure sales appointment. This award really belongs to our customers who took the time to share their experience, and to our installers who earn those reviews in every home."

Honest Water Of Georgia is built around a simple idea: getting great water should not require a high-pressure in-home sales pitch. Homeowners start with a phone consultation, receive clear upfront pricing, and every system is professionally installed by a licensed Georgia plumber.

The company's Complete system combines a whole-home water softener, whole-home carbon filtration, and 7-stage tankless reverse osmosis drinking water in one setup. It uses premium components from established water-treatment manufacturers, including Pentair tanks, Hankscraft valves, ResinTech resin, and Jacobi carbon, and is backed by Honest Water's Lifetime System Warranty.

The Complete system is currently offered at $3,492 installed for a standard installation, providing Georgia homeowners with an upfront alternative to the traditionally quote-driven process common in residential water treatment.

Honest Water Of Georgia serves homeowners across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, including Hall, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Jackson, Barrow, Cherokee, DeKalb, and Fulton counties, and communities such as Atlanta, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Buford, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Dacula, Braselton, and Hoschton.

The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Honest Water Of Georgia

Honest Water Of Georgia is a locally owned whole-home water filtration and water softener company serving homeowners across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia with upfront pricing, installation by licensed Georgia plumbers, and no high-pressure in-home sales appointments. Services include whole-home water softening and carbon filtration, tankless reverse osmosis drinking water systems, well-water treatment, and ongoing water care.

Learn more at honestwaterga or call (678) 403-6551.

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 655-M88

Atlanta, GA 30326

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Grant Eilertson

Honest Water Of Georgia

+1 (678) 403-6551

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Atlanta Whole-Home Water Filtration Company Honest Water Of Georgia Earns People's Choice Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.