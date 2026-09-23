Sophia Momodu Celebrates Literary Debut With Exclusive Meet & Greet And Book Signing At Barnes & Noble's Wynwood Opening

Entrepreneur, author and style influencer marks the grand opening, spotlighting her essay in Her Story: Taking Root, Sparking Change by Steph Busari

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, author, and fashion tastemaker Sophia Momodu will headline an exclusive Meet & Greet and Book Signing on Tuesday, October 7, held in celebration of the grand opening of the new Barnes & Noble store in Wynwood, located at 3201 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127.The event will spotlight Momodu's contribution to Her Story: Taking Root, Sparking Change, a collaborative anthology that brings together the personal journeys, triumphs, and leadership experiences of more than 40 remarkable women shaping the future of Africa and the diaspora, featuring her essay written for journalist and media executive Steph Busari. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Momodu, have their copies signed, and hear directly from her about the story, inspiration, and creative process behind her contribution."I'm honored to be part of Her Story: Taking Root, Sparking Change, a book that celebrates the resilience and vision of women across Africa and the diaspora. Sharing my story alongside so many incredible women reminds me why representation and ownership matter, both on the page and beyond it. I'm looking forward to celebrating this moment with the Wynwood community and across the U.S. at Barnes & Noble." Says Sophia MomoduThe evening reflects Momodu's growing footprint across both literary and fashion spaces, an entrepreneur equally at home discussing storytelling and craft as she is shaping trends in style and design. Her participation underscores the expanding reach of the book and its contributors, while giving Wynwood's newest literary destination a high-profile launch moment.Event Details:.Barnes & Noble Wynwood - 3201 North Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127.Tuesday, October 7, 2026.Doors at 4:00 PM | Program 5:00 PM – 8:30 PMThe event is free and open to the public, with book purchase required for signing.About Sophia MomoduSophia Momodu is a fashion and beauty consultant, reality TV star, public speaker, brand influencer, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. As Creative Director of The Sophia Momodu brand (TSM the Brand), she is one of Africa's most influential lifestyle personalities. Momodu is co-author of Her Story and a featured speaker at the Forbes Leading Women's Summit, where she spoke on women's empowerment and modern African storytelling. Known as "the Diamond of the Season" on The Real Housewives of Lagos, she is also founder of the Precious Jewels Foundation, supporting the intellectual and academic development of vulnerable women and children across Africa.About Her Story: Taking Root, Sparking ChangeHer Story: Taking Root, Sparking Change is an anthology celebrating the lived experiences of over 40 accomplished women from Africa and the diaspora who are entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and changemakers; whose stories reflect resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of purpose. Through candid, first-person narratives, the collection offers an intimate look at how these women are redefining leadership and legacy across their industries.

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Sophia Momodu Celebrates Literary Debut with Exclusive Meet & Greet and Book Signing at Barnes & Noble's Wynwood Opening News Provided By Whittley Agency September 23, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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