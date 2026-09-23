Baghel Attacks Assam BJP Over 'Thugocracy' In Nagaon By-Election

BJP Indulging in 'Thugocracy', Says Baghel

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in-charge Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched an attack on the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election, alleging that the ruling party was indulging in "intimidation" and violence during the campaign. Accusing the BJP of creating an atmosphere of fear, Baghel said, "The BJP has started thugocracy. Wherever we go, they throw stones at us and attack us. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says that minority votes are not needed. Now why has his tone changed?"

Criticism Over Zubeen Garg's Memorial

Baghel also criticised the Assam BJP over the absence of its leaders at the first death anniversary programme of popular Assamese artist Zubeen Garg. "We went to Zubeen Khetra to pay our respects to the great artist. Why didn't they attend?" he told reporters, adding that the BJP could not deliver justice to the legendary artist.

The Senior Congress leader was referring to the tribute event held in memory of Zubeen Garg, where he alleged that the absence of BJP leaders reflected their approach towards the artiste.

Baghel Hits Back at CM Sarma's 'Crazy' Remark

Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "crazy", Baghel said, "Only a crazy person sees others as crazy."

Baghel Pays Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

Before leaving Assam, Baghel visited the Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday and paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

During his visit, Baghel was accompanied by senior Assam Congress leaders Wazed Ali Chowdhury, Rashid Alam and Nandita Das. Several other Congress leaders and workers were also present.

The former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister is currently in Assam in connection with the Congress campaign for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency by-election.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi moved to the Assam Assembly. The by-election for the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency is scheduled to be held on October 6, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 9. (ANI)

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