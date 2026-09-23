Capitale: The Hub Of The Financial Mecca Where Finance Meets Fashion

As big-budget experiential events return, New York's landmark venue is becoming the meeting point for finance, fashion, entertainment and global brands

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitale is reinforcing its position as downtown Manhattan's premier crossroads of money, influence and culture: the hub of New York's financial mecca, where finance meets fashion and ambitious brands bring their biggest ideas to life.

Set inside a historic former banking hall, Capitale carries New York's financial legacy into a new era. Its soaring 65-foot ceilings, Corinthian columns, mosaic marble floors and monumental scale create a setting built for impact-one that can move seamlessly from an investor gathering or corporate summit to a fashion-week takeover, luxury launch or celebrity-driven celebration.

The message from the market is becoming clear: big budgets are returning, but brands are deploying them more strategically. They are choosing venues that do more than accommodate a guest list. They want architectural drama, production flexibility, cultural credibility and an environment powerful enough to become part of the story. Increasingly, those budgets are coming to Capitale.

NYLON Nights Demonstrates Capitale's Cultural Reach

The recent NYLON Nights New York Fashion Week takeover offered a vivid example of the venue's reach. NYLON transformed Capitale for its largest NYLON Nights party to date, welcoming more than 1,000 guests for a night of fashion, music, beauty and branded experiences. The event placed a landmark downtown venue at the center of the city's Fashion Week conversation.

A-list attendees included Dixie D'Amelio, Rachel Zoe, Tefi Pessoa, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Kenzie Ziegler, Coi Leray, Hallie Batchelder and Ava Dash. DJ sets from Hayden Leaf and Beau Cruz built momentum before Chris Lake closed the evening with a headline performance. Throughout the night, Capitale's architecture became an active part of the production-from the marble floors used as dance-floor real estate to the towering ceilings that amplified the scale and energy of the event.

Brand partners activated throughout the venue, including Crown Royal and Juicy Couture, Sally Hansen and Cadbury, while an elevated late-night food moment was presented in collaboration with Chelsea Living Room. The result was not simply a party, but a fully integrated brand ecosystem-one where fashion, hospitality, media, celebrity and consumer engagement operated under one roof.

Where Financial Power Meets Cultural Influence

Capitale's distinction comes from its ability to connect New York's financial power with the industries that shape public attention. Located in downtown Manhattan, the venue sits within the orbit of Wall Street, private capital, technology, luxury, media and fashion-making it a natural gathering place for the decision-makers and tastemakers driving the city forward.

“Big budgets are coming back, and brands are spending with intention,” said Ilya Zavolun of Capitale.“They want more than a room. They want history, scale, energy and a setting that gives the event cultural relevance. Capitale is where New York's financial power meets fashion, entertainment and luxury.”

For companies planning investor summits, product launches, awards ceremonies, fashion presentations, galas and high-profile celebrations, Capitale offers a rare combination: the prestige of a New York landmark and the versatility of a modern production venue. Its scale allows global brands to build immersive environments without losing the elegance and character that make an event memorable.

As experiential spending gains momentum, Capitale is positioned to capture the return of larger productions and more ambitious hospitality. The venue is not merely located near the center of global finance; it is becoming the place where financial influence meets cultural relevance-and where New York's biggest budgets come to make a statement.

About Capitale

Capitale is a landmark event venue in downtown Manhattan known for its grand architecture, 65-foot ceilings, Corinthian columns and mosaic marble floors. The venue hosts major corporate events, luxury brand activations, fashion productions, galas, weddings and cultural celebrations, offering the scale and flexibility required for high-impact experiences in New York City.

Media Contact

Capitale

Phone: (212) 814-7176

