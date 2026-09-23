Durham School Services' Safe, Dependable Charter Services Makes Headlines At Daisy Chain Fields Festival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provides 119 Buses to Charter Thousands of Attendees

Irvine, CA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Durham School Services was proud to be part of the highly anticipated Daisy Chain Fields benefit music festival by providing its renowned safe, reliable transportation service to shuttle attendees to and from the event. Daisy Chain Fields featured an all-women lineup and was created to celebrate and support the contributions and artistry of women in music. Net proceeds from the festival were donated to nonprofit organizations.

With women representing more than half of its workforce, Durham was honored to play a significant role in the success of such a meaningful inaugural event in its home state of California, where the company first launched its transportation services back in 1917.

Durham operated 119 buses for the festival, including 34 that were added just two days before the festival. Drivers from eight surrounding Durham locations rallied to meet the increased demand and delivered an incredibly successful charter operation. Staff members and technicians were also on-site to assist with operations, traffic control, bus maintenance, and customer service.

“After meeting with Durham's General Manager, Billy, and his team, I knew I could trust in their expertise and professionalism,” said Juan Alvarado, Event Transportation Coordinator, C3 Presents.”The way the team carried themselves gave me and my team complete confidence in their ability to drive this event to success. Even with the last-minute bus additions, we knew Durham could handle it, and they took on the challenge like a champ without missing a beat. I look forward to continuing to build this relationship with Durham and partnering with them on more events in the future.”

“Our teams operated the event flawlessly and really stepped up to the plate to provide additional support when the event coordinator faced fulfillment issues with other shuttle providers,” said Billy Coffin, General Manager of Pomona, Durham School Services.“From keeping attendees informed about pick-up and drop-off to directing traffic, our team was hands-on and proactive, which ensured operations ran smoothly. Safety was also always top of mind, and we were able to provide efficient service that allowed attendees to enjoy the festival worry-free.”

Coffin also added,“It was truly a remarkable team effort, and the success was all thanks to the strong communication and synergy of our employees, and of course, their dedication to providing the safe, reliable service that Durham is known for. Thank you again to our amazing teams! We look forward to supporting the festival again next year if given the opportunity.”

Durham prides itself on giving back to the communities it serves, especially to impactful, advocacy-driven events such as Daisy Chain Fields. With over a century of experience in transportation combined with its highly skilled team members, Durham provides safe service that communities can trust and depend on. Let our teams provide transportation for your next event, field trip, company outing, or other group travel needs. To learn more or to request charter transportation, please visit .

About Durham School Services

As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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Durham School Services Buses Durham Team

CONTACT: Anna Lam Durham School Services 630-432-3985...