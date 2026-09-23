Rezera Announces Late-Breaking Presentation Of RESOLVE-1 Clinical Data At The American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezera Inc. (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of internally-invented and wholly-owned oral inhibitors of NLRP3 to address inflammatory drivers of cardiovascular and neurologic diseases, today announced that the recently completed RESOLVE-1 Phase 2 trial evaluating ruvonoflast in participants with elevated cardiometabolic risk has been accepted as a late-breaking Featured Science presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place November 6-9 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Presentation information:

Title: Anti-inflammatory Efficacy And Safety Of Oral NLRP3 Inhibitor Ruvonoflast: Results From The Phase 2 RESOLVE-1 Trial

Presenting author: Javed Butler, Baylor Scott and White Research Institute, Dallas, TX; University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS

Session number: FS.05

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026, 3:15 pm - 4:30 pm CT

"The role of the NLRP3 inflammasome in driving residual cardiovascular risk is among the most important questions in cardiometabolic medicine, and it remains an area of significant unmet need," said Javed Butler, MD, MPH, MBA, President of the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute. "The selection of the RESOLVE-1 findings for presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions reflects the interest this approach is generating across the field, and I look forward to sharing and discussing the data with the cardiovascular community in Chicago."

The AHA Scientific Sessions meeting is one of the leading forums for the latest developments in clinical trials for cardiovascular disease. Attendees include experts from across the medical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities who share a common goal of advancing treatment for cardiovascular disease.

About RESOLVE-1

RESOLVE-1 was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT07055516) evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacodynamic effects of ruvonoflast in participants with and without type 2 diabetes. The study was designed to assess the impact of NLRP3 inhibition on clinically relevant inflammatory biomarkers and safety. Rezera has recently announced that the study met its primary inflammation endpoint while demonstrating favorable safety profile for ruvonoflast.

About Rezera

Rezera (formerly known as NodThera) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of internally-invented and wholly-owned oral inhibitors of NLRP3 to address inflammatory drivers of cardiovascular and neurologic diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammation pathway. The Company recently announced topline data from its Phase 2 RESOLVE-1 study of its lead program, ruvonoflast (f/k/a NT-0796), and expects to announce topline RESOLVE-2 study data in Q4 of 2026. The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 registrational study of ruvonoflast in peripheral artery disease in 2027. The Company is also advancing trabzanoflast (f/k/a NT-0150) for treatment of neurologic diseases and expects to communicate Phase 1 topline results in Q4 of 2026.

Rezera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in Cambridge, UK.

Learn more at or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

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