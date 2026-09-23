Watereuse Association Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Water Reuse Regulatory Guide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New resource helps states and utilities navigate complex water reuse rulemaking

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WateReuse Association (WateReuse) today released a first-of-its-kind resource designed to help utilities, regulators and industry practitioners develop water reuse regulations tailored to state-specific needs.

As water reuse continues to grow in importance nationwide, many states are seeking practical tools to navigate the complex, often non-linear process of establishing or updating regulations. The new document, Developing Water Reuse Regulations: A State-Level Guide, addresses this need by offering a flexible framework to support decision-making and stakeholder engagement throughout the rulemaking process.

“Smart regulations create markets and drive innovation,” said Bruno Pigott, Executive Director of the WateReuse Association.“Our members and partners identified a need for practical, accessible guidance on water reuse regulations, and this guide delivers. It presents regulatory approaches relevant to every state and every type of reuse, helping communities work with regulators to develop implementable, health-protective solutions.”

Developing Water Reuse Regulations: A State-Level Guide was funded by WateReuse, with additional financial and technical support from the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies (AMWA), American Water Works Association (AWWA), National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA), and Water Environment Federation (WEF). Brown and Caldwell led the development of the guide in collaboration with Hazen and Sawyer (Hazen). Brown and Caldwell and Hazen, both WateReuse members, also offered in-kind support. This broad coalition demonstrates an industry-wide commitment to advancing water reuse as a critical component of sustainable water management in the U.S.

The approximately 90-page guide features three components: types of rulemaking pathways, phases of regulatory development and strategies for supporting stakeholder engagement. Rather than prescribing one-size-fits-all solutions, it equips users with practical tools, real-world case studies and guiding questions to foster productive conversations and develop approaches tailored to individual state needs. Case studies from states such as California, Florida and Washington highlight diverse regulatory approaches and lessons learned to help practitioners better understand how different pathways can be applied in practice.

More than 200 stakeholders across the country participated in industry workshops, meetings, and focus groups to develop the guide. These stakeholders represented utilities, regulators, consultants and partner organizations, bringing a wide range of perspectives to the process.

“South Carolina is a water rich state, but we also have our share of water challenges,” said Tricia Kilgore, Director of Technology and Innovation at Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority, and a member of the project's Technical Advisory Committee.“Our population is booming while our disposal options shrink. Saltwater intrusion is shutting down coastal wells, and this summer over half of our state is experiencing a severe drought. Water reuse is a valuable tool to address these challenges. I'm excited to use this guide in our effort to develop safe, workable regulations and unleash the potential of reuse in South Carolina.”

Diverse stakeholder feedback helped validate key concepts, refine the guide's structure, and ensure the content reflects real-world challenges and opportunities facing those involved in water reuse rulemaking. Community leaders shared common challenges and opportunities shaping water reuse rulemaking across the country.

Developing Water Reuse Regulations: A State-Level Guide is available now at watereuse.org/guide. It is intended to serve as an evolving resource for the industry, with additional outreach, including webinars and conference presentations, planned to support adoption and ongoing collaboration.

Additional Partner Quotes

Brown and Caldwell

“At Brown and Caldwell, we see firsthand how uncertainty in regulatory processes can slow the adoption of water reuse solutions,” said Dr. Fred Gerringer, P.E., Water Reuse National Practice Leader, Brown and Caldwell.“Many existing resources focus on how to implement regulations during permitting, but this guide is unique in that it helps practitioners understand how rules are developed in the first place. It provides a starting point for navigating rulemaking pathways, identifying who to involve and when, and asking the right questions to support productive stakeholder conversations.”

Hazen and Sawyer

“Across the country, we've seen states pursue different regulatory pathways in addition to being grounded in clear objectives for the protection of public health,” said Troy Walker, Water Reuse Practice Leader, Hazen.“This guide leverages experience gained through reuse programs in states ranging from Arizona and Florida to Colorado, Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee, providing a resource that helps states learn from one another while developing regulations that fit their unique circumstances.”

Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies

“The Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies member utilities are pursuing and implementing water reuse projects nationwide for a variety of end uses. Regulatory uncertainty can limit practical options or delay important water reuse projects," said AMWA Interim CEO Dan Hartnett.“AMWA welcomes the release of the guide as an important tool to help address this challenge by supporting states and water utilities in advancing sustainable water management solutions tailored to community needs.”

American Water Works Association

“Water reuse is key in ensuring a sustainable future water supply,” said David LaFrance, CEO of the American Water Works Association.“To get there, we need state governance approaches that assure sound practices are used while allowing innovation to thrive. This guide will help facilitate water governance that supports sustainable water resource management as envisioned in AWWA's Water 2050 initiative. Today and in the future, every drop matters.”

National Association of Clean Water Agencies

“The National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) is proud to have helped support the development of this timely and important state water reuse regulatory guide,” said Adam Krantz, NACWA's CEO.“A key element to facilitating the continued growth and evolution of water reuse across the nation is allowing states to create their own regulations around reuse that foster innovation and account for state-specific needs and considerations. This document provides valuable insights into how states have addressed that challenge and can help other states and utilities pursue a similar path.”

Water Environment Federation

“As interest in water reuse continues to grow across the country, many states are looking for practical ways to develop regulations that enable broader adoption,” said Ralph Exton, Executive Director of the Water Environment Federation.“This guide captures the collective knowledge and experience of states that have already navigated that process and translates those lessons into a practical resource for others. By supporting informed decision-making and meaningful stakeholder engagement, it can help accelerate the development of successful water reuse programs that reduce waste, recover the value of water resources, and advance a more circular water economy, strengthening resilience in communities that stand to benefit most.”

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About WateReuse Association

The WateReuse Association is the nation's only trade association solely dedicated to advancing laws, policy, funding and public acceptance of recycled water. WateReuse represents a coalition of utilities that recycle water, businesses that support the development of recycled water projects, and consumers of recycled water. The fundamental principle of water reuse is using the right water for the right purpose, everywhere and all the time. That means aiding and accelerating the natural process of cleaning the water to make it suitable for its intended purpose, from irrigation to industrial uses to drinking. For more information, visit .

About Brown and Caldwell

Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, Brown and Caldwell is a full-service environmental engineering and construction services firm with 50 offices and nearly 2,400 professionals across North America and the Pacific. For more than 75 years, our creative solutions have helped municipalities, private industry, and government agencies successfully overcome their most challenging water and environmental obstacles. As an employee-owned company, Brown and Caldwell is passionate about exceeding our clients' expectations and making a difference for our employees, our communities, and our environment. For more information, visit .

About Hazen

As Hazen and Sawyer marks 75 years in 2026, the company is celebrating an enduring legacy of collaboration, innovation, and unwavering commitment to clients and communities. This dedication to client service and technical excellence is embodied in Hazen's reuse practice. Hazen supports water managers with practical, proven solutions across every stage of reuse implementation. With technical depth, delivery experience, communications expertise, and an operational mindset, Hazen is helping forward-looking utilities across the country create safe, sustainable reuse programs that deliver both immediate value and long-term water resilience. Learn more about our reuse practice here: . For more information about the firm, visit .

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Developing Water Reuse Regulations: A State-Level Guide