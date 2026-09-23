Beian Farmers' Harvest Festival And Beans Abound In Black Soil · Geese Honor Beian Production-Marketing Promotion Fair Kicks Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2026 Beian Farmers' Harvest Festival and "Beans Abound in Black Soil · Geese Honor Beian" Production-Marketing Promotion Fair

BEIAN, China, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the 2026 Beian Farmers' Harvest Festival and "Beans Abound in Black Soil · Geese Honor Beian" Production-Marketing Promotion Fair kicked off at Xianghe Square. With the theme "Open a New Chapter in Harvest, Promote Rural Revitalization through Hard Work", the event fully showcased the fruitful achievements of agricultural development in Beian, and strives to advance high-quality development of modern agriculture and comprehensive rural revitalization.

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The promotion fair was full of technological flair, as two two exclusive digital IPs of Beian officially made their debut. AI digital spokespersons "An Xiaodou" and "An Xiaoe" respectively took on the roles of promoters for the bean and Beian goose industries. Through vivid and innovative digital presentations, they vividly interpret the resource endowments, product strengths and development prospects of the two pillar industries, adding technological momentum to the promotion of traditional agricultural products.

A cooperation signing ceremony was held on-site. Multiple practical cooperation agreements were reached among participating parties including targeted improved-variety breeding, intensive processing of agricultural products, production-sales match-making for Beian geese and other fields, with a total value reaching 106.6 million yuan.

Five functional exhibition zones were set up at the venue: the soybean industry, the goose industry, the Beian Agricultural Products Market, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Cultural Creative Products Market, and the Agrarian Food Collection. This model realizes "promotion through exhibition, exhibition via experience, and experience driving consumption", creating a vibrant atmosphere for agricultural product sales. Meanwhile, immersive interactive programs built around the complete industrial chain of Beian geese drew large crowds of local residents and tourists to check-in and take part, forming a lively highlight of the harvest festival.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558