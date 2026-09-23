MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Naples board-certified neurosurgeon spine surgeon recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for public review performance.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mark Frenkel MD has been named Highest Patient Satisfaction Naples by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the Naples neurosurgeon spine surgeon's strong public review performance among patients seeking advanced spine and neurological care.

Dr. Mark Frenkel MD, MA, FAANS, FCNS is a board-certified Neurosurgeon Spine Surgeon based in Naples, Florida, and a fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. His practice emphasizes the newest technologies and minimally invasive techniques for spine and brain surgery, with a patient-centered focus on relieving pain, restoring function, and improving quality of life.

He is the inventor of the CemLIFTM rod-less and screw-less lumbar fusion and an early adopter of innovations such as augmented reality–assisted intraoperative neuro-navigation. Patients are treated for conditions including disc herniation, scoliosis, cervical myelopathy, spondylolisthesis, spondylolysis, and cervical stenosis, with procedures ranging from minimally invasive lumbar discectomy and lateral or posterior lumbar interbody fusion to cervical disc arthroplasty and complex revision or deformity cases often referred by other spine surgeons.

Based inside Physicians Regional Medical Center at 6101 Pine Ridge Road in Naples, the practice offers consultations and imaging review for patients seeking specialized neurosurgical spine care. According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Dr. Mark Frenkel MD holds a 4.9-star rating across 180 reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Dr. Mark Frenkel MD

Dr. Mark Frenkel MD is a board-certified neurosurgeon spine surgeon practicing in Naples, Florida, with Neuroscience and Spine Associates. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine with Honors and Distinction in Research, completed neurosurgery residency at Wake Forest University (including two years as Chief Resident), and focuses on complex and minimally invasive spinal surgery, brain surgery, and related neurological care. Contact: 6101 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34119; phone (239) 649-1662;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Mark Frenkel

Dr. Mark Frenkel MD

+1 239-649-1662

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Dr. Mark Frenkel MD Earns Highest Patient Satisfaction Naples Recognition News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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