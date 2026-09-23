Xcures Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment To Cybersecurity And Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates that the xCures Engine meets rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance.

- Ryan Patrick, EVP of TPRM Customer Solutions, HITRUSTOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- xCures, a leading provider of AI-driven healthcare data solutions, today announced that its Clinical Clarity Engine, residing at Amazon Web Services (AWS), has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.The HITRUST i1 Certification demonstrates that the xCures Clinical Clarity Engine has met requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Mika Newton, Chief Executive Officer at xCures.“Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”“The HITRUST i1 Certification is an important benchmark for cyber-aware organizations such as xCures,” said Ryan Patrick, EVP of TPRM Customer Solutions at HITRUST.“Earning HITRUST Certification reflects not only the effective implementation of security controls, but also the organization's commitment to maintaining operational maturity across its cybersecurity program. We congratulate xCures on this significant achievement.”About xCuresxCuresis the Clinical Clarity Engine for healthcare, retrieving medical records and transforming them into decision-ready data. The company is focused on improving healthcare outcomes by increasing the value of medical records. The Engine is built on almost a decade of work in the most complex area of medicine, oncology, and is now used across all clinical domains, scaling across care and workflows.The Engine extracts decision-ready data from medical records retrieved across U.S. healthcare systems and delivers it via a web UI or a developer-friendly API. Every answer links to its source document, enabling teams to make better-informed decisions.

Jason Holley

Impact Partners

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xCures Achieves HITRUST i1 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection News Provided By xCures Inc September 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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