Anker Showcases Next-Generation Professional Security Solutions At Security Essen 2026 - Hall 5, Booth 5B38

Security Essen - Partner Program

Security Essen - Hall 5, Booth 5B38

Security Essen - Anker booth

Local AI security ecosystem and professional sensor range debut for both residential and commercial applications

- Scottie Liu, Product Lead for Anker eufy Security in DACH, BNX regionsBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations today announced its expansion in professional security innovations at Security Essen, the global security tradeshow running from September 22 to 25 at Messe Essen Exhibition Centre in Germany. Guided by its core philosophy "Anker eufy - Your Trusted Partner in Local Security," eufy will demonstrate multiple integrated security solutions at Booth 5B38 in Hall 5, covering both residential and commercial applications. Two presentations will be hosted daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. CEST at the booth, offering a 20-minute guided walkthrough of the security solution portfolio. Anker eufy was recently named the No. 1 smart home security camera brand in Germany in terms of retail sales value by Euromonitor International*, which marks a key industry recognition.Anker eufy Partner Program Launches in EuropeSecurity Essen 2026 marks the expansion of the Partner Program globally. The strategic partnership initiative is designed for distributors, retailers, and installers with proven local market capabilities. Partners gain access to competitive tiered pricing, a dedicated B2B procurement portal, priority allocation of new product launches and flexible ordering mechanisms to accelerate logistical arrangements. The program has a shared-growth model, enabling partners to rapidly commercialize Anker eufy Security's ecosystem with minimal barriers to entry and maximum long-term value. For day-to-day operations, the eufy Partner Program enables registration and onboarding efficiently."Professional-grade security is measured in trust, and at Anker eufy, we are here to deliver upon that commitment," said Scottie Liu, Product Lead for Anker eufy Security in DACH, BNX regions. "With our partner integrators in mind, we built this platform and solution with hardware and software that meet the high standards their clients expect, with the goal of protecting homes and businesses alike. We are here to grow this channel with purpose, and to provide our partners with the right suite of products and support they need to build lasting businesses with us."Smart Security Solutions to Protect HomesAt the center of Anker eufy's residential offering centers on the new Smart Security Panel, which gives families a single view of every camera, doorbell, and sensor without needing to open any apps.In addition, the sensor lineup covers the full property range. Entry, motion, glass break, flood and freeze, smoke, panic buttons, sirens, and a keypad connect wirelessly and are managed from one place. The Fall Detection Sensor** uses camera-free mmWave radar to monitor bathrooms and bedrooms for falls without invading privacy, automatically initiating a voice check and two-way call in case of accidents. On the camera side, the system supports Wi-Fi, 4G and PoE devices, giving homeowners flexibility to cover the front door or backyard, all on the same eufy platform, without monthly subscriptions attached***.Integrated Solutions Built for BusinessesFor businesses, the story is the same technology applied at a different scale. The Professional Local AI Video Alarm System is designed for retail stores, small offices, and commercial sites where false alarms waste time and real incidents need instant attention. Powered by the HomeBase Professional S1 and the Anker eufy AI Core, the system is designed to distinguish a genuine threat from a routine activity, coordinates detection across multiple cameras, and integrates a full sensor suite for intrusion, fire, and flooding. It runs local AI**, stores footage locally with up to 16 terabytes of expandable storage, and stays operational through power cuts and internet outages with built-in 4G cellular and battery backup. The Smart Display E10 provides employees with a live view of the front door, with two-way talk for delivery drivers or visitors.For larger sites or multi-location deployments, the NVR Security System E50 is scalable from a four-camera setup to an enterprise-wide network. Cameras combine a fixed wide-angle view with an independently motorized pan-tilt-zoom lens on the same mount, so a business can watch the full scene and follow the action simultaneously. AI-powered video search reduces false alarms and increases efficient monitoring. Cross-cam tracking follows a subject as they move across the property, handing off from one camera to the next. All of these solutions are integrated and accessible in the Anker eufy Partner Program for installers, empowering our partners to turn one-time installations into long-term, sustainable home security partnerships.Pricing and AvailabilityThe professional security portfolio will be available through the Anker eufy Business website in the U.S. and Germany. Please contact the Brand Management Team (...) for further details on applying for the Partner Program.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations (SZSE: 300866; HKEX: 00668), known globally as Anker, is a consumer technology company founded in 2011 with a commitment to Ultimate Innovation. Its products span charging, power, audio and entertainment, smart home, robotics, health, and creative tools, serving more than 200 million customers across over 180 countries and regions. To learn more, visit Anker.

Janet Jin

Anker Innovations

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Anker Showcases Next-Generation Professional Security Solutions at Security Essen 2026 - Hall 5, Booth 5B38 News Provided By Anker Innovations September 23, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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