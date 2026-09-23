VIO Med Spa In Canton, Connecticut Hosts 'Fall In Love With Your Skin' Event On October 8

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Evening showcases BBL HEROic, MOXI, and Morpheus8, with event-only pricing, expert consultations, and giveaways.

- Maria Longo-Haynes

CANTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIO Med Spa Canton, located at The Shops at Farmington Valley, will host its "Fall in Love with Your Skin" event on Thursday, October 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests can meet the clinical team, get personalized skin recommendations, and learn about VIO's most advanced skin treatments over sips and bites. Space is limited, and RSVPs are requested by October 3.

The evening features BBL HEROic, an advanced light-based treatment that offers broad coverage and powerful technology for skin rejuvenation, paired with MOXI. The two work at different depths: BBL is broadband light that clears surface sun spots, redness, and uneven color, while MOXI is a gentle fractional laser that works just beneath the surface to refresh texture and build new collagen. Together, they treat tone and texture in a single visit.

Fall is the right time to start. Summer leaves behind spots and uneven tone, and BBL + MOXI isn't recommended on recently tanned or sun-exposed skin, so most clients start in the cooler months. A session takes about 30 to 45 minutes, and most people see a brighter, more even tone within a week. Most clients do a series of three, spaced four to six weeks apart, then one to two visits a year to maintain.

For clients focused on firmness, the team will also introduce Morpheus8. It combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy that heats the deep dermis at depths up to eight millimeters, triggering collagen remodeling that surface treatments can't reach. It treats skin laxity, texture, enlarged pores, fine lines, and early jowling on the face, neck, and body. VIO Med Spa Canton is a Morpheus8 Verified Provider and offers both Morpheus8 Burst and Burst Deep. Most clients receive three sessions spaced four to six weeks apart.

"A lot of our clients spent the summer outdoors, and now they're seeing it in their skin," said Maria Longo-Haynes, manager of VIO Med Spa Canton. "BBL and MOXI take care of the spots and texture, and Morpheus8 firms things up underneath. This event is a low-pressure way to sit down with our providers, find out what your skin actually needs, and lock in savings before the holidays."

Guests can also learn about ClubVIO, a banked membership built for clients who want to stay consistent with their care.

Event Details

What: Fall in Love with Your Skin Event

When: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 4–7 p.m.

Where: VIO Med Spa Canton, 110 Albany Turnpike, Suite 905, Canton, CT 06019

Highlights: Exclusive event specials, sips and bites, expert skincare advice, giveaways

RSVP: by October 3 (limited availability)

About VIO Med Spa Canton

VIO Med Spa Canton offers medical aesthetic treatments for men and women, including injectables, facials, laser and light therapy, and body contouring, all led by licensed providers. VIO Med Spa is a national franchise with locations across the U.S. For more information, visit viomedspa/canton or call 959-866-0451. If interested in owning and franchising your own VIO Med Spa location in Connecticut, please contact Gerry Walker at....

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VIO Med Spa in Canton, Connecticut Hosts 'Fall in Love with Your Skin' Event on October 8 News Provided By VIO Med Spa Canton September 23, 2026, 17:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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