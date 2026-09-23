Azerbaijan, France Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Security At UN General Assembly

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan-France bilateral ties, Azerbaijan-EU relations and regional security were among the issues discussed by the foreign ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to a post on the Azerbaijani MFA's X account, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot also exchanged views on key regional and international issues and matters of mutual interest.

"The Ministers reviewed the bilateral agenda, discussed Azerbaijan–EU relations, and exchanged views on key regional and international issues, including the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest," the post says.

Earlier on September 23, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree pardoning French national Martin Ryan and releasing him from the remainder of his sentence.

Ryan had been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on March 16, 2026.

Later French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs issued a statement welcoming the decision by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to grant a pardon to French national Martin Ryan.

The ministry added that the decision followed dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities, adding that France intends to continue the dialogue.

According to the ministry, the dialogue marks "a step toward the normalization of our relations." France also thanked the teams in Paris and Baku who worked to achieve the outcome.