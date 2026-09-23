Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Binance Listing Final Phase While The XRP Price Prediction Reaches $29

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced that its Binance listing preparation is now in the last phase, and the crypto news around it keeps stacking: presale records keep breaking, wallet numbers doubled inside a month, and a Pepeto preview page is now live on CoinMarketCap, the signal that appears only when a public launch is around the corner.

The wider crypto news backdrop is turning bullish across the large caps, with XRP leading the charge and an XRP price prediction now stretching to $29. Below, our analysis of that $29 call, then a look inside Pepeto at what is truly attracting the money.

Crypto News: Pepeto Advances Towards Launch While Our XRP Price Prediction Might Reach $29

While Pepeto's team finishes the Binance work, capital keeps arriving from buyers who can read a chart and a calendar, because a fresh bull cycle is forming. The XRP price sits near $1.54, pressing the $1.56 ceiling for the fifth time this year, a break that would clear the road toward $1.70, $1.90, and $2.28, per TheCryptoBasic. The ground under the chart hardened too: regulators gave XRP digital commodity status this year, the same legal standing as Bitcoin, and XRP ETFs have gathered about $1.28 billion since launch, per 24/7 Wall St.

The boldest XRP price prediction belongs to Bitwise, whose chief investment officer maps a maximum case of $29 by 2030, with $6.53 marked for 2026. We ran the math ourselves. From today's XRP price, the 2026 step is near a 4x and the full journey close to a 19x, which sounds enormous until market cap enters the room: $29 means an XRP worth over a trillion and a half dollars, possible only as a main highway for world payments. The commodity ruling and the ETF money genuinely raise those odds. The sober part is that every step happens in public, priced live by millions of eyes, on a coin the world already owns.

Smart traders draw the obvious map: hold XRP for the steady climb, then secure one early presale seat, the position that lifts a portfolio into a different class. No presale pulls more crypto news coverage in 2026 than Pepeto, and here is what sits underneath it.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange the Whole Market Is Watching

What separates Pepeto is a finished product no meme coin ever shipped: an entire trading stack. Its bridge moves value between chains free of charge using lock-and-mint design, shields wallet identity on every network, and deletes the $15 to $50 toll older bridges still collect while losing customer money along the way. Swaps cost zero, so a trader's full dollar stays a full dollar, and an AI reviewer inspects each contract ahead of execution, stopping rug pulls, stealth minting, and exploit code before any human would notice.

History's fastest gains came from meme coins, and history's hardest crashes did too, because hype has no floor once it cools. Pepeto keeps the viral engine and bolts real utility under it, so demand has something to stand on for years, one token housing institutional and retail money together.

That viral engine already proved itself once, driving Pepe from nothing to $40 billion. The receipts are on chain: an early buyer placed $2,184 into PEPE at exactly the price Pepeto sells for today, and the position became $10.3 million, a verified 4,718x outcome confirmed by Lookonchain and covered on Cointelegraph. Another wallet rode Bonk from $26,667 to a full $1 million in a single week per CoinGecko. Both fortunes came from tokens with zero products, and nothing in logic says a token with real infrastructure earns less.

One rule governed every one of those wins: the full prize went to whoever arrived ahead of the crowd. That is where Pepeto stands right now, with momentum building daily and the listing possibly days away.

Conclusion

Our analysis ends where large cap analysis always ends: the growth is real, the $29 XRP price prediction is the loudest crypto news signal yet that a major cycle approaches, but the largest multiples never appear where billions of eyes already stare. Strong coins hold a portfolio steady. The early position changes its owner's life.

Crypto's greatest returns have always been minted in presales, and that door locks for good when the second exchange trading starts. Pepeto's door remains open today, though the preview page live on CoinMarketCap says the launch sits very close.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction really reach $29?

Bitwise's chief investment officer maps XRP price at $29 by 2030 in his maximum case, with $6.53 as the 2026 step. The XRP price sits near $1.54 today, testing $1.56 resistance for the fifth time this year.

Is the Pepeto presale close to its Binance listing?

Pepeto confirmed the Binance listing has entered its final preparation phase, with $11.083 million raised and a live CoinMarketCap preview page. Entry is $0.0000001894, staking pays 162% APY, and SolidProof completed the audit.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Contact: Dani Bonocci Email:... Website: Phone: +971586738991