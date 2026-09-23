Crypto News: Ethereum-Based Pepeto Announces Its Presale Stage Ends In Minutes Ahead Of A Scheduled Price Increase

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto, the Ethereum-based crypto with a live DeFi exchange, has announced that its current presale stage closes in a few minutes, with the next stage opening at a higher price, and the numbers around that announcement explain why the countdown matters. Stages have been selling out within days, the community keeps outgrowing projects spending ten times as much on promotion, and new wallets keep arriving on chain at a pace the project has not seen before.

The presale has now passed $8.36 million raised, and today's announcement marks another step in a schedule that has repeated all year: a stage fills, the price steps up, and the next stage fills faster.

Crypto News: What Closes in Minutes and What Opens Next

Pepeto announced that this presale stage ends in a few minutes and the next one opens at a higher price, a structure written into the presale from day one. Every stage carries a fixed allocation and a fixed price, and once the allocation sells out, the following stage begins at the next price level on the published schedule. No extensions, no exceptions, which is why the final minutes of a stage have consistently been its fastest.

The pace behind this announcement is the story. More than 40,000 buyers have entered the presale, recent stages have closed quicker than the ones before them, and average position sizes have grown well past typical retail entries. None of this asks for trust: the stage prices are published, the raise total is public, and anyone can check both before the clock runs out. Our analysis of the presale's own data lands on one simple point: every completed stage sold at a lower price than the stage that followed it, which means the earliest buyers already hold the largest paper gains in the presale, and the schedule guarantees today's level joins that list the moment this stage closes. Staking rewards are already live on top, so positions start working from day one instead of waiting for a listing.

Presale Page:

Pepeto Pairs Community Growth With Working Ethereum Infrastructure

What separates this presale is what already works underneath it. Built on Ethereum, the most battle-tested smart contract network in crypto, Pepeto pairs its community power with a live DeFi exchange, designed so that demand stays alive through real usage long after any single wave of attention passes. Trading activity on the platform routes through the PEPETO token by design, meaning the product itself is built to feed token demand for years.

Every Ethereum contract behind the project has passed a verified SolidProof audit, the exchange utility is working today rather than promised for later, and the token is sold only through the official Pepeto website. That combination, a live product, audited code, and a presale filling faster each round, is the reason this project keeps appearing across the 2026 crypto news cycle.

Conclusion

The facts of the announcement are simple. This presale stage shuts in minutes, the next price is already set higher on the published schedule, and every stage this year has closed faster than the one before it. Entries have been growing larger as the rounds advance, the kind of acceleration that speaks for itself.

The decision this announcement puts in front of a reader is unusually clean: the price of waiting is printed on the schedule itself. The official Pepeto website is the place to review the current stage before it closes and the price steps up, because the presale's own history says everything about each price level once its stage ends: it never comes back, and someone else bought it.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

When does the current Pepeto presale stage end?

Pepeto announced the current presale stage closes within minutes, with the next stage opening at a higher price on the published schedule. The presale has passed $8.36 million with stages selling out in days.

Why is the Ethereum-based Pepeto presale drawing attention in the 2026 crypto news cycle?

Pepeto, built on Ethereum, has raised over $8.36 million with a verified SolidProof audit and working exchange utility live today. Stages keep closing faster each round, with the token sold only through the official website.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

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