Bader Law Personal Injury Lawyers Expands Georgia Footprint To Augusta, Columbus And Macon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Atlanta-based personal injury firm brings its track record of more than $350 million recovered for Georgia clients to three growing regional markets, expanding access to representation for car accidents, workers' compensation claims and catastrophic injuries

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bader Law Personal Injury Lawyers today announced the expansion of its Georgia presence to Augusta, Columbus and Macon, bringing its personal injury and workers' compensation services to three major regional markets. The expansion extends the firm's reach beyond its existing offices in Atlanta, Carrollton, Smyrna, Norcross and Savannah and builds on more than $350 million recovered for over 10,000 clients across Georgia.

The Augusta, Columbus and Macon metropolitan areas all added residents in 2025, collectively growing by nearly 6,800 people. Augusta led the growth with nearly 5,700 new residents, while Macon and Columbus also posted year-over-year gains. With this growth comes more car accidents, workplace injuries and commercial vehicle collisions on local roads. For residents facing serious injuries, finding experienced legal representation close to home can make an important difference. Bader Law's expanded presence gives individuals and families in Augusta, Columbus and Macon a local option for representation when they are dealing with the aftermath of an accident.

The firm will represent clients throughout these communities in a range of injury matters, including car and commercial vehicle accidents, workers' compensation claims, catastrophic injuries, slip-and-fall cases and wrongful death claims. Its attorneys help clients navigate the legal and insurance processes involved in pursuing compensation, from investigating the circumstances of an injury and evaluating damages to negotiating with insurers and, when appropriate, pursuing litigation.

"Every person hurt in an accident deserves a lawyer who knows their community and knows Georgia law inside and out," said Seth Bader, founder and CEO of Bader Law Personal Injury Lawyers. "Augusta, Columbus and Macon are communities we are proud to serve, and we look forward to being a trusted resource for individuals and families throughout these regions. When someone is dealing with a serious injury, they shouldn't have to figure out the legal process alone."

The expansion allows Bader Law to maintain the same contingency-fee model it offers clients throughout Georgia. Eligible clients pay no attorney's fee unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf, allowing injured individuals to pursue legal representation without paying upfront attorney fees. Clients in Augusta, Columbus and Macon also get the same support Bader Law provides statewide, including 24/7 access to their legal team and bilingual support in English and Spanish.

For a free, confidential consultation with Bader Law Personal Injury Lawyers, click here or call (218) 309-7948.

About Bader Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Bader Law Injury Lawyers focuses exclusively on personal injury and workers' compensation cases, featuring attorneys with deep experience across car accidents, workplace injuries and other claims involving traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, occupational diseases, amputations, back and neck injuries, burn injuries and workplace fatalities. Bader's team understands that an injury affects far more than a paycheck: it strains families, brings on medical debt and forces people to navigate insurance red tape at the worst possible time. Bader Law's attorneys are members of the State Bar of Georgia, the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the Atlanta Bar Association, with many bringing prior experience in insurance litigation, bankruptcy law and state and county government. That range of backgrounds, paired with a singular focus on injury law, allows the firm to handle complex cases with skill and staying power.

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