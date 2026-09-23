EPH European Property Holdings PLC Announces Unaudited Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 30 June 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 September 2026, Limassol, Cyprus / Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST HALF OF 2026



EPH delivered resilient operating and financial performance in the first half of 2026. Net rental income increased by 1.6% year-on-year to EUR 18.16 million, supported by the quality of the portfolio and stable rental performance.

At 30 June 2026, EPH's portfolio comprised ten high-quality office and hotel properties in established locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with a total value of EUR 829.10 million. The stable income base and long-term ownership perspective underpin the portfolio's resilience.

EPH reported net profit of EUR 11.66 million, compared with EUR 4.73 million in the first half of 2025. The increase was driven by a EUR 6.18 million revaluation gain on investment properties, primarily from the Austrian portfolio, improved rental performance as mentioned above, and a positive foreign exchange result, compared with a significant foreign exchange loss in the prior-year period.

EPH continued to invest selectively in the performance and usability of its existing portfolio, focusing on sustainable income, future usability and long-term value preservation. At the Trois Couronnes hotel property in Switzerland, the ongoing refurbishment progressed, with construction in progress increasing to EUR 1.82 million at 30 June 2026. The project remains focused on quality, commercial viability and the asset's long-term positioning.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FIRST HALF OF 2026



Total assets amounted to EUR 995.75 million at 30 June 2026, broadly unchanged from EUR 995.89 million at year-end 2025.

Total equity increased to EUR 525.72 million from EUR 514.22 million at year-end 2025, while net asset value per share rose from EUR 35.31 to EUR 36.10.

Earnings from operational activity increased to EUR 5.79 million from EUR 5.59 million in the first half of 2025.

The main factors influencing the Company's financial performance include:

An increase in net rental income from EUR 17.88 million in the first half of 2025 to EUR 18.16 million in the first half of 2026.

A gain on revaluation of investment properties of EUR 6.18 million, compared with a gain of EUR 3.14 million in the first half of 2025. The Austrian investment properties recorded a combined revaluation gain of EUR 5.38 million, while the German investment properties contributed EUR 0.80 million.

Finance costs decreased slightly from EUR 9.14 million in the first half of 2025 to EUR 8.87 million in the first half of 2026. Total borrowings decreased from EUR 440.36 million at year-end 2025 to EUR 426.68 million at 30 June 2026, and the loan-to-value ratio improved from 44% to 43%. In May 2026, EPH repaid the bank loan secured against SALZ 4 ahead of schedule, removing the related bank security and generating a gain of approximately EUR 0.48 million on the early termination of the associated interest rate swap.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

After the reporting period, EPH proposed amendments to the terms of its four listed bonds, with a total nominal value of EUR 411.775 million, subject to bondholder approval. The proposed amendments are intended to strengthen liquidity and provide greater financial flexibility for selected investments and development projects.

OUTLOOK



EPH remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of its target markets. Demand continues to favour well-located, modern, flexible and efficiently operated buildings.

EPH will also evaluate acquisition opportunities selectively. Any investment must meet the Company's requirements for quality, pricing, income potential, financing and risk-adjusted returns. Portfolio growth is not an objective in itself. EPH's portfolio quality, stable income base and long-term ownership perspective provide a solid foundation for sustainable value creation.

The full Semi-Annual Report 2026, including the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) for EPH, is available on the Company's website:

EPH SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT 2026

EPH European Property Holdings PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at ...

Attachment

260923 EPH_HY26_FINAL