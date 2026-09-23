Servicetrade Opens Registration For Tradeconnect 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The three-day conference for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors returns May 5-7 in San Antonio

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc., the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors, today opened registration for TradeConnect 2027, the company's annual conference that brings together commercial mechanical and fire and life safety contractors from across the country. Designed around the realities and challenges of growing a commercial service business, TradeConnect gives attendees a place to exchange ideas, learn about the latest ServiceTrade innovations and tackle challenges shaping the future of commercial service-from workforce and operational efficiency to technology, AI and scalable growth. The event, formerly known as the Digital Wrap Conference, runs May 5-7, 2027, at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

The conference returns under the theme“Connected,” reflecting what becomes possible when a contractor's people, processes, data and technology work together instead of in silos. Across three days, attendees will take part in sessions focused on real operational challenges and industry trends, peer networking with hundreds of commercial service professionals, best practices led by fellow users and a look at ServiceTrade's technology roadmap. Attendees will leave with practical ideas to strengthen how their businesses operate, grow revenue and get more value from the ServiceTrade platform.

"Our goal is for attendees to leave with fresh ideas they can implement when they return home,” said William Chaney, CEO of ServiceTrade.“TradeConnect is an important opportunity to bring commercial contractors together to explore where the industry is headed, learn about the latest advancements in field service technology, and hear directly from some of the most advanced commercial contractors in the industry about how they're using ServiceTrade to drive their businesses forward. It's about sharing what's working, learning from one another, and helping contractors build the systems they need for sustainable growth.”

The event's interactive sessions will cover each phase of the full service lifecycle, with practical guidance on:



Selling and winning work: Revenue growth, customer relationships and sales strategy.

Planning and dispatching: Smarter scheduling, workforce planning and technician utilization.

Field and service execution: Tighter workflows and better coordination between the office and the field.

Capturing revenue: Faster quoting and invoicing, cleaner collections and steadier cash flow.

AI and emerging technology: Reduce manual work and improve decision-making. Running and growing a resilient business: Operational visibility, scalable processes and team development.



"The value of the conference is seeing the different approaches other businesses take to the same problems we have," said Brian Hooper, president of MSI Mechanical. "There's a lot of noise about AI in the trades right now. TradeConnect is where we find out which applications are really working in commercial service, and where somebody has already put AI or other technology to use in a way we hadn't considered."

Registration is available at tradeconnect.servicetrade.com, with early-bird pricing running through Oct. 31, 2026. Additional speaker and session information will be revealed in the coming months. For more information on ServiceTrade, visit .

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Media Contact:

For ServiceTrade,

Anika Grendell

Red Fan Communications

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