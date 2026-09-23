New York, USA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 22+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

The Sleep Apnea clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 24+ pipeline Sleep Apnea drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Sleep Apnea Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for sleep apnea across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the sleep apnea domain.

Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's sleep apnea pipeline report depicts a robust space with 22+ active players working to develop 24+ pipeline sleep apnea drugs.

Key sleep apnea companies, such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lily and Company, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Incannex Healthcare, Mosanna Therapeutics, Apnimed, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science, KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Amgen, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., and others, are evaluating new sleep apnea drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline sleep apnea therapies, such as Zenagamtide, IBI362, IHL-42X, MOS118, AD109, Sulthiame, SASS-001, KRP-S124, Maridebart cafraglutide, XW003, and others, are in different phases of sleep apnea clinical trials.

Approximately 8+ sleep apnea drugs are in the late stages of development. Notable MoAs in sleep apnea clinical trials include GLP-1 receptor agonists, pan-K+ channel inhibitor, Cannabinoid receptor agonists, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, Muscarinic receptor antagonists, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, Purinergic P2X3 receptor antagonists, ADRA2C antagonist, and others.

What is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder characterized by repeated interruptions in breathing during sleep. These pauses can occur when the airway becomes blocked, as in obstructive sleep apnea, or when the brain fails to send the appropriate signals to the muscles that control breathing, as in central sleep apnea. Each interruption can last several seconds and may occur multiple times throughout the night, reducing oxygen levels and disrupting normal sleep. Common symptoms include loud snoring, gasping or choking during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness, morning headaches, and difficulty concentrating. If left untreated, sleep apnea may increase the risk of serious health complications, including cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and metabolic disorders.









A snapshot of the Pipeline Sleep Apnea Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA AD109 Apnimed Registration norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, Muscarinic receptor antagonists Oral Zenagamtide Novo Nordisk III GLP-1 receptor agonists SC IBI362 Eli Lily and Company, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd III GLP-1 receptor agonists; Glucagon receptor agonists SC IHL-42X Incannex Healthcare Ltd II/III Cannabinoid receptor agonists; Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors Oral Sivopixant Shionogi II Purinergic P2X3 receptor antagonists Oral SCI 110 SciSparc II Cannabinoid receptor agonists Oral KRP-S124 Kyorin Pharmaceuticals I ADRA2C antagonist Oral

Learn more about the sleep apnea research @ Sleep Apnea Clinical Trials

Arunina Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Consulting & CI at DelveInsight, said that the sleep apnea treatment landscape is evolving toward a more diversified and increasingly pharmacologically driven market. The pipeline includes a growing range of mechanisms, with therapies such as Zenagamtide, AD109, and IHL-42X representing emerging approaches targeting metabolic pathways, upper-airway muscle activity, and other underlying disease mechanisms. The increasing focus on GLP-1–based therapies and oral pharmacological treatments is particularly notable, as these approaches could provide additional options for patients with obesity-associated sleep apnea and those seeking alternatives to conventional treatment. Going forward, the market is expected to become more patient-specific, with treatment selection increasingly influenced by obesity status, disease severity, underlying pathophysiology, and individual treatment response. Overall, the outlook for sleep apnea treatment remains favorable, with continued clinical development and the potential emergence of effective pharmacological therapies expected to broaden treatment options, improve adherence, and enable more personalized disease management.

Recent Developments in Sleep Apnea Treatment Space



In July 2026, Apnimed, Inc., a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has accepted for review the New Drug Application (“NDA”) filing of AD109 (aroxybutynin 2.3 mg/atomoxetine 75 mg) for the treatment of adults with obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of February 28, 2027.

In June 2025, Mosanna Therapeutics, a biotech company rethinking treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced the close of USD 80 million in Series A funding. The company is developing an easy-to-use nighttime nasal spray to treat obstructive sleep apnea that will help restore the body's natural airway control. The financing was led by Pivotal bioVenture Partners and EQT Life Sciences, along with Forbion, Broadview Ventures and Norwest as co-lead investors. Returning investors included founding investor Forty51 Ventures, as well as Supermoon Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

In April 2025, Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drug candidates that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, announced that the first patient was dosed in the Phase IIA RESTEADY trial evaluating the novel oral drug combination, SASS-001, in an underserved population of patients suffering from sleep apnea with a central component. Top-line results from the study are expected in the first half of 2026.

In April 2025, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Apnimed, Inc. for the introduction of sulthiame, and a new drug development program. Sulthiame has successfully completed two Phase II trials in over 300 obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients studied for up to 3 months in Europe. With the conclusion of this agreement, Shionogi acquired a joint ownership interest in the intellectual property rights related to the use of sulthiame in the field of sleep apnea and also in other intellectual property rights related to a different drug development program of Apnimed by paying a one-time fee to Apnimed. In January 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for a Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the effect of lorundrostat in the treatment of subjects with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension.

Scope of the Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Sleep Apnea Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Sleep Apnea Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

Sleep Apnea Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor agonists, Adrenergic uptake inhibitors, Purinergic P2X3 receptor antagonists, Cannabinoid receptor agonists, TrkA receptor agonists, TrkB receptor agonists, and others

Key Sleep Apnea Companies: Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lily and Company, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Incannex Healthcare, Mosanna Therapeutics, Apnimed, Desitin Arzneimittel GmbH, Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science, KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Amgen, Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., and others. Key Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapies: Zenagamtide, IBI362, IHL-42X, MOS118, AD109, Sulthiame, SASS-001, KRP-S124, Maridebart cafraglutide, XW003, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Sleep Apnea Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Sleep Apnea Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Sleep Apnea Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Sleep Apnea Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Sleep Apnea Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Sleep Apnea Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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