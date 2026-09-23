MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Finance Media Corp. and 21st Century Business Herald recently interviewed Michael Levitt, the 2013 Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry, on the role of artificial intelligence in scientific research and its potential impact on how researchers work.In the interview, Levitt described AI as a powerful tool that can assist scientists by processing large volumes of scientific literature, synthesizing information and helping researchers save time. He noted that AI has not yet demonstrated the ability to conduct scientific research independently, but is increasingly being used to support researchers in exploring new areas of knowledge.According to Levitt, the development of AI could lower some of the barriers to entering new scientific fields and accelerate the pace at which researchers explore previously unfamiliar areas. As information can be processed and shared more rapidly, AI may also contribute to the continued global exchange of scientific knowledge.Levitt also discussed the international nature of scientific research. Scientific knowledge has historically moved across borders, while major centers of scientific research and innovation have shifted between regions over time. He said the development of AI represents another significant technological change that could influence how scientific work is conducted.The interview is part of Southern Finance's“High-Level Interviews: Conversations with Global Scientific Giants” series, which features conversations with internationally recognized scientists and experts on developments in science, technology and their broader impact.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

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Southern Finance Interviews Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt on AI's Role in Scientific Research News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. September 23, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Science



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