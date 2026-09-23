Southern Finance Interviews Nobel Laureate Craig C. Mello On RNA Interference And Advances In RNA-Based Medicine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Finance and Guangdong Television recently interviewed Craig C. Mello, the 2006 Nobel Prize laureate in Physiology or Medicine, about RNA interference (RNAi), the development of RNA-based medicines and the growing role of RNA technologies in biomedical research.During the interview, Mello explained how RNA interference enables cells to regulate the activity of specific genes. He compared the mechanism to a natural“search system” within the human body that can identify specific genetic information and help regulate its activity.RNA interference has become an important area of research in molecular biology since Mello and Andrew Fire reported their discovery of the mechanism in 1998. The work demonstrated how double-stranded RNA could be used to silence specific genes and contributed to a broader understanding of gene regulation.In the years since the discovery, research into RNA interference has expanded from basic biology to medical applications. RNA-based technologies are now being investigated and developed across areas including cardiovascular disease, rare diseases and other medical conditions, with several RNA-based therapies having entered clinical use.Mello said the development of these technologies reflects the growing ability of researchers to move from understanding biological mechanisms toward developing ways to intervene in them. He also discussed the potential for continued advances in RNA research as scientists gain a deeper understanding of gene regulation and its relationship to human health.The interview also examined how fundamental discoveries in molecular biology can contribute to new medical applications over time. Mello discussed the relationship between basic scientific research and the development of technologies that may eventually be translated into clinical settings.The conversation is part of Southern Finance's“High-Level Interviews: Conversations with Global Scientific Giants” series, which features interviews with internationally recognized scientists on developments in science, technology and biomedical research.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

+86 133 1103 7732

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Southern Finance Interviews Nobel Laureate Craig C. Mello on RNA Interference and Advances in RNA-Based Medicine News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. September 23, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Science



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