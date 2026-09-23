Processmind Unites Process Design And Intelligence For The AI Era

ProcessMind 2026.09 brings Process Foundation, Process Architecture and Process Intelligence together in one integrated platform.

ProcessMind Process Intelligence combines process models with operational data to reveal process variations, performance and improvement opportunities.

ProcessMind Value Stream Mapping connects process steps, material flow and information flow in one collaborative environment.

ProcessMind 2026.09 unites process design, architecture and intelligence, giving organizations the process context needed for AI and automation.

- CEO - ProcessMindAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As companies accelerate investments in AI and automation, ProcessMind says many are confronting a more fundamental problem: they still lack a reliable, shared understanding of how their business processes actually work. Today, ProcessMind announced ProcessMind 2026.09, its largest platform release to date, bringing process modeling, process architectures, governance, process mining, simulation and AI together in one integrated platform.The idea behind the release is straightforward: before organizations can confidently automate a process, they need to understand how that process was designed, where it sits within the organization and what operational data says is actually happening.Yet those perspectives are typically fragmented across BPM tools, process-mining platforms, documentation systems, spreadsheets and organizational knowledge.“Organizations have spent years documenting processes in one place, analyzing data in another and managing improvement somewhere else,” said Christiaan Esmeijer, CEO and co-founder of ProcessMind. "AI makes closing that gap much more urgent. If AI doesn't understand the process context, you're essentially asking it to optimize something it cannot fully see.”ProcessMind organizes the platform around three connected layers: Process Foundation, Process Architecture and Process Intelligence.- Process Foundation helps organizations capture and maintain how work is designed to happen, creating a shared source of process knowledge.- Process Architecture connects those processes across the organization, showing how work, responsibilities and business objectives fit together.- Process Intelligence connects that knowledge with operational data, revealing how processes actually perform and where there are opportunities to improve.A comprehensive collection of Process Insights automatically analyzes process data and surfaces patterns such as bottlenecks, rework, deviations and inefficiencies, helping teams quickly understand where attention is needed.Together, the three layers create a feedback loop between how a process should work, how it actually works and how it could work better.Giving Enterprise AI Something It Often Lacks: Process ContextThe release also reflects a broader bet by ProcessMind: that process knowledge will become increasingly important as enterprises deploy AI agents and automation.ProcessMind 2026.09 introduces the first version of its new AI Assistant, helping users create and improve process knowledge using natural language.More significantly for enterprise AI architectures, ProcessMind has expanded its API layer and introduced an Enterprise MCP server, designed to make structured process knowledge and intelligence available to enterprise AI applications and other systems.That means an AI system can potentially work with more than isolated documents or application data. It can also be given context about processes, activities, responsibilities and operational performance.“Automating a broken process still leaves you with a broken process,” Esmeijer said.“The next challenge for enterprise AI isn't only giving AI access to more data. It's giving AI enough context to understand how the organization actually works.”Closing the Loop Between Design and Reality:Process modeling and process mining have historically approached the same problem from opposite directions. Process modeling describes how work should happen. Process mining reconstructs how work did happen from operational data. ProcessMind's approach is to put both into the same environment.In simple terms, ProcessMind lets organizations design how work should happen, see how it actually happens, understand what is going wrong and determine how to improve it, all in one place.ProcessMind was founded by Christiaan Esmeijer and Roel Vliegen, who previously worked together building ProcessGold, the process-mining company acquired by UiPath in 2019. Their new company is taking a broader approach to the market: rather than treating process mining as a standalone analytical discipline, ProcessMind is building around the idea that process design, architecture, operational intelligence and AI need a common foundation.AvailabilityOrganizations can start with Process Foundation and expand into Process Architecture and Process Intelligence within the same browser-based platform.The new release brings the tools for understanding, designing, managing and improving business processes together in one platform.Full details are available in the ProcessMind 2026.09 Release Notes at

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ProcessMind Unites Process Design and Intelligence for the AI Era News Provided By ProcessMind September 23, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail



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