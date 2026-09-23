Neolytix And Prescriberpoint Announce Partnership Offering A Single Managed Service For Prior Authorizations

Service covers medication and procedure authorizations from first coverage check through appeal, with no EHR integration required

- Raj Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer of NeolytixCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHICAGO, September 23, 2026 –Neolytix, a healthcare management services organization, and PrescriberPoint, an AI point-of-care platform, today announced a partnership to give mid-market physician practices a single managed service for prior authorization, covering both medication and procedure requests from first coverage check through appeal.Under the partnership, PrescriberPoint's Prior Authorization platform will automate prescription authorizations that run through the pharmacy benefit plan. Neolytix clinical specialists handle medical-benefit authorizations for imaging, procedures and physician-administered drugs, and work the appeals on both. Physician practices deal with one team at Neolytix across the entire cycle, with no handoff between vendors when a case needs a person.Medicare Advantage insurers denied 4.1 million prior authorization requests for medical care in 2024, according to KFF. Nearly nine in ten of those denials were never appealed, even though more than four in five appeals succeeded. Ultimately, whether a patient gets treatment often comes down to whether the practice has the bandwidth and resources to initiate an appeal.The burden falls on practices and patients alike. Physicians and their staff spend 13 hours a week on prior authorization, 40 percent of physicians have staff who work on nothing else, and more than one in four say it has led to a serious adverse event for a patient, according to the American Medical Association."When a denial gets worked, the practice usually wins. The problem is that most never get worked, because nobody has the time," said Raj Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer of Neolytix. "We see it across the more than 300 organizations we support. With PrescriberPoint, the technology moves requests forward quickly, and our specialists take the cases that need a clinical conversation with the payer. That's how we think about AI at Neolytix: it makes skilled people more effective."“Most of the technology built for prior authorization was priced and designed for larger health systems, while smaller specialty practices carry the same burdens with none of the same resources,” said Dan Cornwell, Chief Executive Officer of PrescriberPoint.“Our goal is simple: get patients started on therapy faster with resolved denials, so that patients get their medications and the administrative load on physician practices is reduced.”Patients receive text updates on authorization status and pharmacy routing from the moment a prescription is written, along with enrollment in copay assistance programs, with no app or portal login required.The service will be available to Neolytix practice clients beginning in November, starting with rheumatology, gastroenterology, pain management and weight management practices.###About NeolytixNeolytix empowers healthcare organizations with AI-driven solutions that streamline operations, enhance care quality, and boost productivity. The company delivers tailored support across revenue cycle and administrative operations, reducing inefficiencies and freeing providers to focus on patient care. With 14+ years of healthcare expertise, Neolytix has helped 300+ healthcare organizations optimize revenue cycles, improve workflows, and navigate financial pressures and regulatory complexity. By turning operational hurdles into competitive advantages, Neolytix enables healthcare organizations to achieve better outcomes for patients and providers alike. For more information, visit .About PrescriberPointPrescriberPoint is an AI-powered point-of-care platform that supports clinicians at every step of the prescribing journey - from researching FDA-approved drug and clinical information, to understanding coverage and out-of-pocket costs, to submitting prior authorizations and enrolling patients in the right savings programs. Prescriber, the company's AI Agent platform, automates many of these time-consuming tasks by answering drug questions on demand, guiding clinicians through coverage and savings decisions, and managing prior authorization submissions. In 2025, PrescriberPoint reached more than 5 million healthcare professionals, including prescribers and staff, establishing it as one of the largest active HCP networks in digital health. That scale gives life sciences companies a direct line into the prescribing moment - reducing access barriers and driving measurable therapy adoption. Learn more atMedia ContactsNeolytix - George Goodno,..., (312) 757-1599PrescriberPoint - Ivy Cohen,..., (212) 399-0026

George Goodno

Neolytix

+1 312-757-1599

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Neolytix and PrescriberPoint Announce Partnership Offering a Single Managed Service for Prior Authorizations News Provided By Neolytix September 23, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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