Memurai Announces Redis 8 Compatibility, Bringing Vector Search, RAG, And Semantic Caching To Windows Infrastructure

Mike DeCerbo, CEO, Memurai

Enterprises can now build RAG chatbots, knowledge assistants, and AI agent memory natively on Windows, without adding Linux to their infrastructure.

- Mike DeCerbo, CEO of Memurai

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Memurai today announced the release of Memurai for Redis 8, delivering broad compatibility with Redis 8.2 on Windows-native infrastructure. The release brings advanced AI data capabilities, including vector search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and semantic caching to Windows environments, enabling enterprises to deploy modern AI applications without introducing Linux-based infrastructure.

Memurai for Redis 8 addresses a growing enterprise challenge as AI adoption accelerates; much of today's AI data infrastructure is designed primarily for Linux-based cloud environments.

Many organizations, particularly in regulated industries, continue to rely on on-premises, Windows-centric infrastructure to meet data sovereignty, compliance, and security requirements. This is forcing development teams to choose between cloud migration, introducing Linux into their stack, or delaying AI initiatives. Forrester Research shows that over 50% of public cloud decision-makers cite digital sovereignty and regulatory constraints as top obstacles to cloud adoption.

Memurai for Redis 8 provides a clear alternative by delivering Redis' AI-focused capabilities on Windows, including RediSearch, RedisJSON, and Vector Sets. Enterprises can now leverage vector similarity search for faster semantic data retrieval, deploy RAG-based knowledge assistants and chatbots, implement semantic caching to reduce API costs, and manage AI agent memory more efficiently.

These capabilities enable financial services, healthcare, and public sector organizations that face some of the strictest compliance requirements, including HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and FedRAMP, to build compliant AI workloads, such as customer support copilots, internal knowledge assistants, and real-time decision engines, natively on Windows without virtualization overhead. Memurai already supports Windows workloads for organizations such as Konica Minolta, Terumo BCT, and PG&E.

Mike DeCerbo, CEO of Memurai, said, "With Memurai for Redis 8, we are opening a new frontier for enterprises that have been waiting for true AI acceleration on Windows. Now, organizations with regulatory or legacy Windows needs can finally unleash the full power of modern AI applications while remaining secure, compliant, and deeply integrated with Windows environments."

Memurai also reaffirmed its commitment to staying aligned with Redis Open Source, helping ensure predictable upgrades and long-term platform stability for customers.

Memurai for Redis 8 supports all Windows Server and Desktop versions currently supported by Microsoft, including Windows Server 2016 and newer and Windows 10 and later. It is available for download today at

About Memurai

Memurai is a Redis-compatible solution for Windows-native infrastructure developed by Janea Systems. Memurai brings Redis feature compatibility to Windows on-premises and hybrid environments, enabling developers to build high-performance applications on their preferred infrastructure. Memurai, a division of Janea Systems, is Redis's official partner for Windows compatibility. Memurai is developed and supported by Janea Systems independently from Redis software, while maintaining compatibility with Redis Community Edition.

Trademark Notice: Redis® is a registered trademark of Redis Ltd. Any rights therein are reserved to Redis Ltd. Any use by Memurai is for referential purposes only and does not indicate any sponsorship, endorsement, or affiliation with Redis Ltd.

Ian Edgehill

Memurai

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Memurai Announces Redis 8 Compatibility, Bringing Vector Search, RAG, and Semantic Caching to Windows Infrastructure News Provided By Memurai September 23, 2026, 16:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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