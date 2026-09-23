Amend Treatment Breaks Down What Makes Its Malibu Residential Care Distinct

Amend Malibu - Ocean View

Amend Malibu - Interior of Facility

Two houses, a clinical team that works with each client daily, and 2025 outcome results in the top 5–15% among premier residential treatment centers nationwide

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amend Treatment, a Joint Commission-accredited residential mental health provider in Malibu, is detailing the structural decisions that separate its programs from larger treatment facilities. The organization runs two licensed residences, Wildlife House and Portshead House, and caps each at six clients - a deliberate ceiling that shapes staffing, scheduling and pace of care.That cap is the starting point for everything else. Each house offers six private bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and every client works with a lead psychiatrist and assigned therapists who are present every day rather than rotating through the schedule. Care begins with a thorough assessment built to identify the root causes behind symptoms, which then informs a personalized four-week plan of daily one-on-one and group sessions inside the residential mental health program.Clinically, the program is built for adults managing complex trauma, PTSD, depression, anxiety and panic disorders, bipolar disorder, borderline and other personality disorders, OCD, eating disorders, ADHD, and co-occurring substance use. Evidence-based care includes cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, EMDR and Seeking Safety, the backbone of its trauma treatment track, alongside somatic and experiential work, family therapy, process groups and psychoeducation.Amend also invests in interventions that reach past talk therapy. Clients have access to deep transcranial magnetic stimulation, Spravato treatments, and qEEG brain mapping with neurofeedback, plus acupuncture, chiropractic and massage, art and music therapy, yoga, breathwork, meditation, sound bath therapy and animal-assisted sessions. The setting is intentionally non-institutional: pools, garden terraces, a full-sized tennis court and beach walks a short distance from the Pacific.Continuity after discharge is handled in-house. Amend's virtual intensive outpatient program serves clients across California with two weekly four-hour clinician-led group sessions plus individual or family therapy over 12 to 16 weeks. It functions both as step-down care for residential graduates and as post-rehab support for people leaving treatment elsewhere, with particular attention to women in early recovery. Amend accepts PPO plans with out-of-network benefits, including BCBS, Aetna, Cigna, Beacon, Humana, Anthem, MultiPlan and Optum; it does not accept Medicare, Medicaid, Kaiser, HMO or EPO plans.About Amend TreatmentAmend Treatment provides residential mental health treatment and virtual intensive outpatient care from two Malibu residences: Wildlife House, 6758 Wildlife Rd, Malibu, CA 90265 (license 197610485), and Portshead House, 6766 Portshead Rd, Malibu, CA 90265 (license 197610497). The organization is accredited by The Joint Commission, licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and the California Department of Social Services, LegitScript certified and ACORN accredited, and reported 2025 outcome results in the top 5–15% among premier residential treatment centers nationwide. Programs include residential mental health treatment, co-occurring and dual diagnosis care, and treatment for trauma, PTSD, depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, OCD, ADHD and eating disorders, plus a statewide virtual intensive outpatient program. For admissions or to schedule a tour, call (310) 986-3219.

Eli Wajsbort

Amend Malibu

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Amend Treatment Breaks Down What Makes Its Malibu Residential Care Distinct News Provided By MGMT Digital September 23, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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