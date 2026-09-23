Sloane Ovigele Announces Debut Single,“3:49”

Sloane Ovigele

PORTLAND, MAINE, ME, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sloane Ovigele (“Sloane”), a contemporary R&B singer/songwriter from Portland, Maine, announces the release of her debut single“3:49,” available on all streaming platforms starting October 1st.

“3:49” was written following Sloane's participation in a songwriting workshop at NYU, where she stayed near Washington Square Park. Late one night, while looking out her city street window, she had the idea of creating an upbeat dance song with a disco vibe, but joining it with a dark, lyrical storyline underneath. The song is about witnessing a murder from the safety of an apartment window above the street, then slowly becoming consumed by fear that the violence will reach you.

Sloane wrote the lyrics first and had a melody in mind, which she ultimately set to the amazing beat from Cap Cort to craft haunting lyrics blended with a disco-inspired dance background. The single was recorded at 317 Main in Yarmouth, Maine in July 2026 and marks Sloane's first single. Future releases in the works are“Claustrophobe” and“Identity Theft” in late 2026.

A trained singer with over 10 years of classical and musical theatre experience as both an alto and mezzo-soprano (despite being only in her final year of high school), Sloane has shifted her focus into songwriting and performing since 2025, while continuing her vocal training. She attended NYU Steinhardt School's Summer Songwriting Workshop and has taken creative writing courses through UMASS and Iowa Writers' Workshop to support the heavy emphasis she places on evocative lyrics in her music.

“3:49” is intended as an ironic song that one can dance to, with a soulful voice reminiscent of 1970s dance music, but with a storyline that portrays an anxiety spiral of witnessing a violent event.

“3:49” is available October 1st on all major streaming platforms,

Whitney Ball

Sloane Ovigele

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Sloane Ovigele announces debut single,“3:49” News Provided By Sloane Ovigele September 23, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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