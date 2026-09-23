Azerbaijan, Karadeniz Holding Explore Investment Opportunities, Projects (PHOTO)
This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to the Ministry, the meeting focused on the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye economic ties, the business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector and potential projects of mutual interest.
The sides also discussed new areas of cooperation in the energy sector, investment opportunities and prospects for implementing joint projects.
Will be updated
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