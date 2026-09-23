MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pouted Magazine Ranks Clareo No. 1 Among Five Boston-Area Plastic Surgery Practices

Chestnut Hill, MA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clareo Plastic Surgery has earned the top spot in Pouted Magazine's 2026 comparison of five Boston-area plastic surgery practices. Clareo was named the best overall choice for patients who are comparing multiple cosmetic options, with the publication highlighting the practice's range of services, experienced surgeons, and patient-focused approach.

Clareo offers cosmetic procedures for the breasts, body, and face, along with male aesthetics and non-surgical treatments. That breadth gives patients the opportunity to explore different options and make decisions based on their anatomy, goals, and the kind of result that they're looking for.

The feature also called attention to the experience behind Clareo's care. Dr. Chris Lee was named Best Plastic Surgeon in Modern Luxury's Best of Beauty Boston 2026, while Dr. Michael Tantillo was included among Elite Aesthetics Guide's Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Massachusetts for 2026.

"Being recognized in this way means a great deal to our team," said Dr. Chris Lee of Clareo Plastic Surgery. "Every patient comes to us with different goals, and our job is to listen, help them understand their options, and build a plan that makes sense for them. It's rewarding to see that approach recognized."

That philosophy carries through the consultation and treatment-planning process. Clareo's board-certified surgeons consider each patient's anatomy, aesthetic priorities, recovery expectations, and available treatment options before recommending a path forward.

This recognition adds to a strong year for Clareo and its surgeons, but it also reflects something more fundamental about the practice: a commitment to experienced surgical care, meaningful patient choice, and results planned around the individual rather than a standard ideal.

About Clareo Plastic Surgery

Clareo specializes in a wide range of cosmetic procedures tailored to enhance natural beauty. From subtle refinements to comprehensive transformations, the practice focuses on patient-specific results that support confidence, wellness, and long-term satisfaction.

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