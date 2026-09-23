Buffbuff Offers Extra 5% Off Genshin Impact Top-Ups With Bonus Reset

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the trend of spending in the game keeps on rising, the need for third-party gaming top-up services has increased like never before. To meet this growing need, BuffBuff has launched a dedicated top-up service for Genshin Impact, offering players a safer and more affordable way to purchase Genesis Crystals.
BuffBuff is a Safe Third-Party Genshin Impact Top-Up Platform
While the in-game store remains the default choice, players can often look for a cheaper alternative. By using a trusted third-party platform like BuffBuff to purchase Genesis Crystals, players can benefit from:
Secure Payment Methods: BuffBuff employs full HTTPS encryption and supports a wide variety of safe local and international payment methods. Competitive Pricing: Players can enjoy lower prices compared to standard in-game store rates when buying in-game currency.
BuffBuff Ensures Safe, Instant Genshin Impact Top-Ups
Account security should never be compromised. The value of protecting your game account far outweighs the savings from a small discount. A professional and reputable top-up platform, BuffBuff meets the following standards:
1. UID-Only Authorization
When topping up Genshin Impact through BuffBuff, players do not need to provide their game account username or password. Transactions can be completed using only the player's UID and server information, keeping login credentials private and reducing the risk of account theft.
2. Verified Industry Credentials
Supported by an established platform and proven by real users, BuffBuff has established partnerships with major titles such as Arena Breakout: Infinite and PUBG Mobile.
3. Fast Delivery
When every second counts during a crucial pull, fast delivery matters. In most cases, players can receive their purchased items shortly after completing payment, helping them avoid missing a limited-time banner.
Fast and Secure Step-by-Step Top-Up Guide
The process has been streamlined to make topping up quick and convenient. Players can complete the process in as little as three minutes. Select a Product
Choose from multiple Genesis Crystal bundles, starting from 60 Genesis Crystals. First orders may be eligible for a 50% discount. Enter Your Account Information
Enter your UID and select the appropriate server.
Complete Secure Checkout
Choose from a wide range of global and local payment methods. Transactions are protected by SSL encryption.
Confirm and Start Playing
Once payment has been processed, the purchased Genesis Crystals will be delivered to your account.
Important Points to Note for Maximum Benefits from BuffBuff
First-Purchase Double Bonus: First-time Genesis Crystal buyers are eligible for a 100% bonus through the official initial top-up reward scheme. BuffBuff recognizes the official reset system, which allows players to benefit from the initial top-up bonus reset.
| Top-Up Pack Tier
| Total Genesis Crystals Received (With 2x Bonus)
| 60 Genesis Crystals
| 120 Genesis Crystals
| 300 + 30 Genesis Crystals
| 600 Genesis Crystals
| 980 + 110 Genesis Crystals
| 1,960 Genesis Crystals
| 1,980 + 260 Genesis Crystals
| 3,960 Genesis Crystals
| 3,280 + 600 Genesis Crystals
| 6,560 Genesis Crystals
| 6,480 + 1,600 Genesis Crystals
| 12,960 Genesis Crystals
Check Redemption Codes: Before making a purchase, check the latest valid redemption codes to make the most of available free rewards. Consider Larger Bundles: For players who frequently top up, larger bundles may provide a lower cost per Genesis Crystal.
BuffBuff Genshin Impact Anniversary Exclusive Offers
Limited-Time Discounts
During the promotional period, players can enjoy:
60 Genesis Crystals: 50% off the first order All Products: Up to 5% additional discount Stackable Coupons: Additional savings may be available through coupons on top of in-game bonus rewards
About BuffBuff
BuffBuff is a professional game top-up platform providing affordable and discounted top-up solutions for a wide range of popular games.
The platform has established partnerships with selected Tencent games and continues to improve its services to support players across different titles.
BuffBuff currently supports popular games including Delta Force, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Brawl Stars.
Media Contact
Organization: BuffBuff
Website:
Headquarters: VGAMEPOP LIMITED (HONGKONG, Register No. 76299120, ROOM 602, 6/F, KAI YUE COMMERCIAL BUILDING, NO. 2C ARGYLE STREET, MONGKOK KL)
Email:...
Support: BuffBuff is available 24/7/365
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
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