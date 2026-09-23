Austin Alliance Group Approved As HRCI Recertification Provider

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2026 Recertification Provider

AAG's From Hire to Fire programs can now award HRCI recertification credits to eligible HR professionals.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Alliance Group (AAG), an Austin-based fractional HR and business advisory firm, has been approved as an HRCI Recertification Provider.The designation allows AAG to submit its HR education programs to HRCI for approval so certified professionals can earn recertification credits by attending. AAG has already taken the first step, with all five modules of its“From Hire to Fire: Connecting Law, Ethics, and Teams” series now approved for HRCI recertification credit.For HR professionals working to maintain an HRCI credential, that means time spent in an AAG session can now count toward their ongoing certification requirements.HRCI's Recertification Provider program works with organizations delivering HR education across areas connected to its certification standards. Approved providers can submit seminars, webinars, online courses, and other learning activities for review, giving credential holders a wider choice of pre-approved programs when planning their continuing education.AAG's first approved program was a natural place to start. From Hire to Fire follows the employee lifecycle from recruitment through separation, examining the decisions managers and HR professionals must make along the way. The five-part series covers the legal side of those decisions, the ethical questions that sometimes exist underneath them, and what empathetic, human-first management looks like in practice.It was created partly in response to something AAG sees often in its client work: someone becomes a manager because they know the job inside out, and suddenly they are responsible for interviewing candidates, giving feedback, documenting performance issues, handling employee concerns, and knowing when HR needs to get involved. They often have to learn these skills on the job after a promotion.AAG's training gives managers a chance to build those skills before they are put on the spot. Managers can bring questions from their workplaces with them and leave with a better sense of what issues they should handle themselves, what to document, and when to call HR.The sessions give attendees a chance to work through those situations with experienced HR professionals, ask questions, and hear how similar issues play out in other workplaces. The program can also be taken one module at a time, so organizations can choose the sessions that are most relevant to their managers or HR teams.Adding HRCI credits gives certified attendees another reason to take part. They can work toward their recertification requirements while spending time on subjects that already show up in their roles.Employers also benefit. Managers are often the first people employees go to when something feels off at work. Better preparation in hiring, performance, documentation, and employee relations can help them spot problems earlier and know when to bring HR into the conversation.AAG's new status also leaves room for more of its training programs to be submitted to HRCI in the future as the firm continues developing its public education offering. The approval extends a part of AAG's work that has always lived alongside its client services: helping HR professionals and managers get better at the people decisions they are expected to make every day.

Lisa Blanton

Austin Alliance Group

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Austin Alliance Group Approved as HRCI Recertification Provider News Provided By Day One September 23, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Retail, Technology



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