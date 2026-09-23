GAME DAY PRIVATE JETS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH TENNESSEE ATHLETICS INCLUDING PRIVATE TRAVEL OPTIONS FOR FANS

GAME DAY PRIVATE JETS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH TENNESSEE ATHLETICS

- Luis Garcia, Founder & CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New relationship brings private charters, shared private jets, same-day Game Day Shuttles, and preferred travel access to Tennessee fans while creating new student-athlete influencer marketing opportunities for Tennessee Student-Athletes

HOUSTON, Texas - [9.23.26] Game Day Private Jets, a first-of-its-kind private aviation membership platform built around college athletics, today announced a new relationship with Tennessee Athletics, creating a new way for Volunteer fans, to travel to Tennessee home and away games.

Through this relationship, Tennessee fans will gain preferred access and pricing across Game Day Private Jets' growing suite of private aviation options, including individual private charters, shared private jets through Tennessee-focused fan and alumni Communities, and individual seats aboard Game Day Shuttles designed around same-day college football travel.

Importantly, the partnership is also designed to help generate new revenue for Tennessee Athletics by connecting fan travel activity with the athletic ecosystem, creating an incremental commercial opportunity around spending that supporters may already be making for private aviation and game-day travel.

“College football travel has traditionally forced fans to choose between commercial airline schedules or taking on the cost of an entire private aircraft,” said Luis Garcia, Founder and CEO of Game Day Private Jets.“Game Day is building something between those two worlds, an interconnected private travel platform where fans can charter an entire aircraft, share private jets with fellow supporters, purchase individual shuttle seats, and connect with other fans in their local market who are traveling to the same games.”

Garcia added,“What makes the model especially powerful for athletic departments is that this isn't just about improving the fan experience. We're taking travel spend that already exists and creating a structure that can also help generate incremental revenue for athletics. That combination of fan utility, private aviation, community, athlete promotion, and revenue creation is a major part of what Game Day was built to do.”

BUILDING COMMUNITY AROUND COLLEGE SPORTS TRAVEL

Unlike a traditional jet card, charter brokerage, or single-fleet private aviation program, Game Day Private Jets is building an interconnected travel ecosystem designed specifically around college athletics.

The platform gives fans the flexibility to move between full aircraft charters, shared private flights, and individual shuttle seats depending on the trip, passenger count, schedule, and budget.

“Our objective is to make private aviation substantially more flexible and relevant to the way college sports fans actually travel,” said Ross Flurry, Vice President of Development & Strategy for Game Day Private Jets.“One weekend that may mean chartering an aircraft with family, friends, or clients. Another weekend it could mean joining several other Tennessee fans from your local market. And for another game, it may simply mean purchasing two seats on a Game Day Shuttle and flying in and out the same day.”

Flurry added,“The Community component is a major part of the value proposition. Vol Nation isn't confined to Knoxville or even the state of Tennessee. There are Tennessee fans, alumni, donors, and businesses all over the country. Game Day gives those supporters a way to connect locally, coordinate travel, share private aircraft, and create better game-day experiences together.”

In addition to fan travel, Game Day Private Jets will work with select Tennessee student-athletes through its Game Day Athletes program. Game Day student-athlete ambassadors will have unique opportunities to build their personal brands, expand their professional networks, and gain hands-on experience in marketing and business development. Every seat purchased through Game Day Private Jets will generate additional funding, creating opportunities for more student-athletes.

Tennessee fans will be able to learn more about available private charter opportunities, Game Day Shuttles, Tennessee Communities, memberships, and upcoming travel options at FlyGameDay.

About Game Day Private Jets

Game Day Private Jets is a first-of-its-kind private aviation membership platform built around college athletics, NIL support, fan travel, and premium game-day experiences. Through memberships, private charters, shared flight opportunities, and by-the-seat Game Day Shuttles, Game Day Private Jets helps fans, alumni, donors, and businesses access private aviation in a more organized, community-driven, and athletics-aligned way.

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GAME DAY PRIVATE JETS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH TENNESSEE ATHLETICS INCLUDING PRIVATE TRAVEL OPTIONS FOR FANS News Provided By Game Day Private Jets September 23, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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