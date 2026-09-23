Paragon Home Care Highlights Senior Support In Arlington, VA

- Juan Tuason, owner of Paragon Home Care

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Consider a scenario familiar to many Arlington families: a father stops joining neighbors for coffee, wears the same sweater three days in a row, and seems less steady at the front door. His daughter feels what many adult children feel all at once, worry, guilt, and the strain of balancing work, children, and a parent's changing needs. What helps is rarely one dramatic event, but steady support at home that makes daily life feel manageable again and gives an adult child room to be a daughter, not only the person coordinating every detail.

Families across Arlington, VA and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia often begin looking for help at exactly that stage, when a loved one wants to stay at home but everyday routines are becoming harder to manage. Paragon Home Care is sharing a closer look at the personal support available locally and how those services can help older adults remain more comfortable, more connected, and more confident at home while aging in place.

What Personal Senior Care Services Are Available in Arlington, VA?

Available services include help with bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, companionship, respite for family caregivers, hourly or live-in support, memory support, and added assistance for people returning home after a hospital stay. Paragon provides these services from its McLean headquarters, giving families options that can begin with a few hours of help and grow as needs change.

Support That Fits The Day

For some households, the most useful help is practical: getting ready in the morning, preparing meals, keeping the home tidy, or having someone reliable for errands and appointments. For others, the greatest relief comes from companionship, a familiar presence for conversation, shared activities, and the kind of human connection that can brighten an ordinary afternoon. That can be especially meaningful for adult children who are juggling careers, children, and a parent's safety from across town or across the region.

Specialized Support For Changing Needs

Paragon is certifying all of its caregivers in dementia care, strengthening the agency's focus on memory support. The agency also invests in specialty training in dementia care, Parkinson's care, stroke recovery support, post-hospitalization care, and end-of-life support. Engagement also extends beyond task-based help through programs such as Moment of the Month recognition and conversation card games designed to encourage deeper connection.

Paragon's mission is to redefine home care around the moments in between the tasks, where trust is built, connection is made, and care goes from excellent to exceptional. Guided by its core value, More Than Tasks. Meaningful Care. the agency believes the most meaningful support often comes from the relationships, conversations, and quiet moments that help families feel confident and loved ones feel truly cared for.

Technology And Guidance that Add Peace of Mind

Paragon's Care and Safety Program-powered by Sensi, adds a layer of awareness that supports the care team without replacing the human presence families rely on. Sensi helps identify potential safety concerns and behavioral changes in the home, allowing the team to respond proactively.

Paragon Home Care works with hospitals and care managers by providing reliable hourly and live-in support for safe transitions home. The agency has served Northern Virginia since 2013 and is recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America. Its Best of Home Care recognition from Activated Insights includes Top 100 Leader in Experience honors for 2024 and 2026, based on independent, anonymous surveys of clients and caregivers.

Families who want added planning support can also explore Paragon's Family Guide,“When Home Stops Working", which brings together many of the questions families ask when they first start considering help at home. Families who would like to learn more about available support or request an assessment can contact their local Paragon Home Care office or by calling (703) 942-8950.

About Paragon Home Care

Paragon Home Care is a private-duty home care agency based in McLean, Virginia, serving families throughout Northern Virginia since 2013. Recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America by Activated Insights, Paragon is built around the belief that meaningful care happens in the moments between the tasks. The agency pairs highly selected caregivers with proactive, technology-enabled care, including Sensi monitoring available to every client, to help older adults age with dignity, safety, and connection at home.

Juan Tuason

Paragon Home Care

+1 703-942-8950

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Paragon Home Care Highlights Senior Support in Arlington, VA News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® September 23, 2026, 16:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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