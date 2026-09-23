Samaritan Showcases Expanded Vigil Platform At GSX Debut

Samaritan Vigil Team GSX 2026

Samaritan debuts at GSX with new Vigil features supporting a complete protective intelligence workflow: monitor, research, report, and respond.

- Brandon Shafikhani, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samaritan completed its first exhibition at Global Security Exchange (GSX), showcasing new features in Samaritan Vigil TM, its protective intelligence platform. Released in time for the event, the enhancements expand Vigil's role in supporting security teams through a connected workflow: monitor, research, report, and respond.Samaritan CEO Brandon Shafikhani described Vigil's evolution as extending beyond risk monitoring alone. The platform's direction brings monitoring into a broader operational process, helping teams move from identifying relevant developments to researching their significance, communicating findings, and informing a response.Samaritan's UK Director, Andrew Bellman, and Vigil's Program Manager, Sarah Cummings, were on site providing live demonstrations to prospective and existing clients. These sessions introduced the newly released features and provided opportunities to discuss how Vigil could support specific operational requirements.From monitoring to responseFor security professionals, identifying a potential concern is one step in a larger process. Teams must examine the information, establish its relevance to a person or operation, communicate their assessment, and determine what action is appropriate.Vigil's monitor, research, report, and respond approach reflects that sequence. It frames protective intelligence as an ongoing workflow that supports the decisions security teams make before, during, and after an emerging development.The platform combines risk monitoring, open-source information, weather information, AI-generated summaries, map visualization, and configurable alerts. Its capabilities support professionals working in executive protection, corporate security, event security, and travel risk management.At GSX, attendees had the opportunity to see the platform in action and discuss its application to their own environments. Demonstrations connected Vigil's capabilities with the practical requirements of teams responsible for protecting people, places, events, and operations.Continuing engagement after GSXFollowing its exhibition debut, Samaritan is conducting follow-up discussions with contacts made at GSX and arranging further demonstrations. Organizations interested in exploring Vigil can request a session focused on their monitoring needs, intelligence workflows, and operational priorities.For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit samaritanps/platform/vigil.About SamaritanSamaritan provides security, risk management, and intelligence services, including protective services, risk advisory, technical security countermeasures, and protective intelligence. Its Samaritan VigilTM platform supports security professionals with tools for maintaining awareness, developing context, and informing operational decisions.

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Samaritan Protective Services

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Samaritan Showcases Expanded Vigil Platform at GSX Debut News Provided By Samaritan Protective Services September 23, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters



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