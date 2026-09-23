Capline Healthcare Management And Globodent Announce Partnership To Expand Access To Innovative Dental Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GloboDent, a global leader in professional teeth whitening and preventive oral care products operating in more than 30 markets worldwide, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Capline Healthcare Management. Capline Healthcare Management is a leading healthcare services company that helps dental and medical practices with billing, credentialing, and revenue cycle management, along with healthcare technology support, across the United States.This partnership between Capline and GloboDent is designed to expand access to GloboDent's whitening portfolio, giving dental professionals high-quality whitening solutions backed by clinical performance and exceptional value. At the same time, Capline continues working as a partner to these practices, supporting their backend operations, helping grow their revenue, and giving them more time to focus on patient care.GloboDent's product portfolio includes professional in-office whitening systems, take-home whitening solutions, preventive oral care products, and patient education resources that enable practices to deliver premium aesthetic treatments while creating new revenue opportunities."This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bring innovative whitening solutions to more dental professionals throughout the United States," said Arturo Paiva, Owner and Founder of GloboDent. "Capline Healthcare Management has built an outstanding reputation for helping practices grow and improve operational performance. Together, we can provide dentists with products that deliver excellent clinical results while supporting practice profitability."The organizations will combine their strengths to bring innovative whitening solutions to more practices across the U.S. dental market. By pairing GloboDent's product innovation with Capline Healthcare Management's industry relationships and advisory expertise, the partnership aims to create real value for dental organizations through better clinical offerings, smoother operations, and long-term practice growth."Our objective has always been to connect healthcare providers with innovative solutions that improve both patient care and practice success," said Abhinav Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Capline Healthcare Management. "GloboDent's commitment to quality, education, and value aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to introducing their products throughout our network."The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellent patient care. GloboDent brings education and innovation in aesthetic dentistry, while Capline brings revenue cycle management, credentialing, and technology support to help practices thrive.About GloboDentGloboDent is an international oral healthcare company specializing in professional teeth whitening systems and preventive dental products. Operating in more than 30 markets worldwide, GloboDent provides innovative, clinically focused solutions designed to help dental professionals improve patient outcomes while growing their practices.About Capline Healthcare ManagementCapline Healthcare Management is a Houston-based healthcare management company founded in 2016, that provides end-to-end revenue cycle management and medical billing solutions to healthcare providers across the United States. With a team of 450+ professionals, Capline offers billing, credentialing, eligibility verification, and other backend and technology services. Capline Healthcare Management is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with an A+ rating.Instagram

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Capline Healthcare Management and GloboDent Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Innovative Dental Solutions News Provided By GloboDent September 23, 2026, 16:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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