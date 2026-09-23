On Point Court Surfacing Expands Pickleball Court Building In Nevada

Brian Foley, On Point Court Surfacing

On Point Court Surfacing announces the expansion of its pickleball court building services across Southern Nevada.

- Brian FoleyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Point Court Surfacing announces the expansion of its pickleball court building services across Southern Nevada. According to the company's latest service overview, On Point Court Surfacing is taking on new construction, conversion, and resurfacing projects for homeowners, HOAs, country clubs, schools, and parks throughout Las Vegas and the surrounding valley.The company reports rising inquiry volume from property owners who describe long waits for public court time and are converting unused yard space into private courts. On Point says a growing share of its residential clients approach a court the way they would a pool or outdoor kitchen, as a permanent property improvement rather than a seasonal purchase.On Point has built its pickleball court construction service around a turnkey model. The company holds Nevada contractor licenses for concrete (NV Lic. 0095035) and fencing (NV Lic. 0090686) in addition to surfacing, which means the entire build - from the post-tension slab to the final line striping - is handled by one in-house crew rather than a chain of subcontractors. The company's concrete lead has more than 30 years of experience in post-tension court slabs, and owner Brian Foley is on site for every project.Foley brings a second credential to the work. He played college tennis on a full-ride scholarship at Boise State, held the number-one singles position his final year, and has since competed in professional pickleball tournaments in Las Vegas. He advises clients from both sides of the net: how a court should be built, and how it should play."Most builders have never competed on the courts they pour," Foley said. "When we recommend a cushioned surface, a color scheme, or a north-south orientation, it comes from thousands of hours playing on courts at every level, not just building them."Building in the Mojave is its own discipline. Southern Nevada's caliche and expansive desert soil will crack a conventional slab, which is why On Point builds on post-tension concrete. Extreme heat and UV exposure degrade lower-grade coatings within a few seasons, so the company installs only two surfacing systems - acrylic hard court and cushioned acrylic - both rated for desert climates. Court orientation accounts for the Las Vegas sun, and fencing and windscreen specifications account for valley wind.Clients across Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Pahrump, and Mesquite work with the same crew from consultation through final striping. The company's public-sector work includes courts at Desert Horizons Park in North Las Vegas and a ten-court resurface at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas. On Point also builds and maintains courts for country clubs, master-planned communities, and RV resorts across the valley. The company is a member of the American Sports Builders Association, and the majority of its work comes from client referrals.Alongside pickleball, the company continues to build and resurface tennis and basketball courts and has begun constructing padel courts.About On Point Court SurfacingOn Point Court Surfacing is a Las Vegas, Nevada company specializing in the construction, conversion, and resurfacing of pickleball, tennis, basketball, and padel courts for residential, commercial, and community properties. Licensed for concrete (NV Lic. 0095035), surfacing, and fencing (NV Lic. 0090686), the company handles every stage of a build in-house.

Brian Foley

On Point Court Surfacing

+1 702-686-7738

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On Point Court Surfacing Expands Pickleball Court Building in Nevada News Provided By Cavallo Agency LLC September 23, 2026, 16:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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