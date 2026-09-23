J Med Spa Launches In Clearwater With Full State-Of-The-Art Technology Suite

Ayman El-Jabali, Founder of J Med Spa, with the full Candela device suite at the Clearwater, FL location

Premier medical spa brings Gold-Standard technology, including GentleMax Pro Plus, Matrix, and Glacē, to Clearwater and the greater Tampa Bay area.

- Ayman El-JabaliCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J Med Spa, a premier medical aesthetics practice located at 2045 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, has officially opened its doors, introducing the Clearwater and greater Tampa Bay area to a comprehensive suite of advanced medical aesthetic technology. The practice features elite Candela Medical systems including the GentleMax Pro Plus and the Matrix skin renewal platform, alongside the Glacē hydro-facial system, advanced medical-grade mechanical microneedling pens, customized corrective facials, chemical peels, and premium clinical skincare lines.Backed by decades of collective clinical expertise in medical aesthetics and cosmetic dermatology across international markets, J Med Spa is led by Founder Ayman El-Jabali, whose background includes overseeing more than 30 cosmetic clinics across Dubai, the MENA Region, London and Europe. The practice is built around evidence-based medical aesthetics, investing exclusively in FDA-cleared platforms with clinically documented outcomes. Treatments are performed by licensed medical professionals with advanced training in laser technology, clinical facials, injectables and dermatology."Our approach is straightforward: if a technology or product does not deliver a measurable, visible result supported by clinical data, it does not belong in our center," said Ayman El-Jabali, Founder of J Med Spa. "Bringing the full Candela suite a complete spectrum of advanced aesthetic procedures and therapeutic products to Clearwater gives our patients access to the same gold-standard platforms used by leading practices worldwide, delivered by a team that prioritizes precision and integrity above everything else."The GentleMax Pro Plus combines 755 nm Alexandrite and 1064 nm Nd:YAG dual-wavelength laser technology for permanent hair reduction, vascular lesion treatment, pigmentation correction and overall skin rejuvenation across all skin tones. The Matrix platform offers RF microneedling, fractional resurfacing and bulk heating in a single system, addressing skin laxity, fine lines, texture and collagen loss with real-time impedance monitoring that calibrates energy delivery to each patient's unique skin profile. The Glacē system completes the suite with a medical-grade hydro-facial protocol combining hydro dermabrasion, customized serum infusion, cupping massage and LED therapy to purify, hydrate and restore radiance with no downtime. These hero systems are seamlessly paired with precision injectables, medical-grade mechanical microneedling, and targeted corrective product lines.J Med Spa currently serves patients Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday by Appointment. Complimentary skin consultations are available for our patients.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit or call (727) 602-3960.About J Med SpaJ Med Spa is a premier medical aesthetics practice located in Clearwater, Fla., offering advanced laser, skin renewal, chemical peels, clinical facials and precision injectables powered by state-of-the-art medical technology. The practice is led by Founder Ayman El-Jabali and built on a foundation of evidence-based medicine, clinical precision and patient-centered care. Services include laser hair removal, fractional skin resurfacing, RF microneedling, skin tightening, Mechanical Microneedling, medical-grade chemical peels, injectables and medical-grade facials. Visit .About Candela CorporationCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company with an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint. The company's technology enables physicians to provide advanced solutions for a broad range of medical aesthetic applications including hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing and the treatment of benign vascular and pigmented lesions. Candela markets, services and supports its products in 86 countries worldwide. Visit .

Ayman El-Jabali

J Med Spa

+1 (727) 602 3960

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J Med Spa Launches in Clearwater with Full State-of-the-Art Technology Suite News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz September 23, 2026, 16:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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