NCRF Brings HBCU Empowerment Week To Detroit, Culminating With 6Th Annual Detroit Black College Expotm

Student receives on-the-spot acceptance at Black College ExpoTM

Hosted by Black College ExpoTM

Presented by Gilbert Family Foundation, weeklong initiative brings college access, workforce development, HBCU culture and millions in scholarships to students

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), home of Black College ExpoTM, is bringing a full week of education, empowerment and opportunity to Detroit through HBCU Empowerment Week, presented by Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF), and supported by DABO Detroit (Detroit Association of Black Organizations) September 21–26.Designed to meet students where they are - from their high school classrooms to career exploration and college access, the week features a series of experiences focused on motivation, workforce readiness, HBCU culture and pathways to higher education, culminating Saturday with NCRF's 6th Annual Detroit Black College ExpoTM at Huntington Place.The week reflects NCRF's broader commitment to creating pathways that connect education directly to opportunity at a time when Detroit continues to invest in expanding postsecondary access and building a workforce prepared for the region's evolving economy.“Detroit's young people deserve more than just information. They deserve access, exposure and opportunities they can act on,” said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of National College Resources Foundation. "With the continued partnership of the Gilbert Family Foundation and DABO Detroit, we are bringing the power of possibilities into classrooms, into the workforce and finally into Huntington Place for a citywide celebration of what's next for our students."A Week of Empowerment Across DetroitMonday, September 21 through Friday, September 25 – Power of Me High School TourNCRF will visit Detroit-area high schools throughout the week through its Power of Me initiative, motivating students to recognize their potential, pursue their goals and take ownership of their academic and professional futures.Thursday, September 24 – Detroit Workforce SummitStudents and young adults ages 16 and older are invited to the Detroit Workforce Summit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Durfee Innovation Society, 2470 Collingwood Street, Detroit. Powered by Gilbert Family Foundation in partnership with DABO, the free event will connect participants with employers, internships, apprenticeships, jobs, trade programs and career pathways. Participants can also receive support with resumes, interviewing and LinkedIn profiles.The event will highlight career pathways spanning construction, real estate, aviation and aerospace, healthcare, cybersecurity, technology, digital marketing and law enforcement, giving attendees exposure to both traditional and emerging industries.Friday, September 25 – HBCU Experience High School TakeoverSelect Detroit-area high schools will receive a taste of HBCU campus culture through the HBCU Experience High School Takeover, featuring HBCU dance, drumline and majorette experiences and encouraging students to celebrate the traditions, energy and community that make Historically Black Colleges and Universities unique.Saturday, September 26 – 6th Annual Detroit Black College ExpoTMHBCU Empowerment Week reaches its finale with the 6th Annual Detroit Black College ExpoTM, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226.Students will have the opportunity to connect directly with representatives from HBCUs and other colleges and universities, explore financial aid options, attend seminars and learn about pathways to college and careers at the time of year when seniors begin navigating college applications, financial aid and decisions about where they will continue their education. Select participating institutions may provide on-the-spot admissions, and students interested in being accepted onsite are encouraged to bring copies of their transcripts. SAT/ACT scores are recommended for an additional opportunity to be awarded scholarships on-the-spot. College transfer students can also pursue on-the-spot admission opportunities by bringing transcripts from each institution they have attended.The Expo will also feature scholarship presentations, entertainment, cash giveaways and NCRF's popular Dance Off for cash and prizes. NCRF expects more than $10 million in scholarship opportunities to be awarded at the Detroit Black College ExpoTM.Students and families will have an opportunity to meet NCRF Celebrity Ambassadors Hip-Hop Legend Yo-Yo and Actor/Comedian London Brown (Raising Kanan/Ballers), who will host interactive seminars and award scholarships to selected students.“Our goal is for a student to experience this week and walk away seeing more possibilities for themselves than they saw before,” added Dr. Price.“Whether their next step is an HBCU, another college or university, a trade, an apprenticeship or a career pathway, we want them to know that there is a place for their talent and a path forward.”The 6th Annual Detroit Black College ExpoTM is presented by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), with generous support from sponsors and partners including Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF), America's Navy, Foundation Clothing, DABO Detroit, and Columbia College of Chicago.Black College ExpoTM celebrates the rich history and legacy of HBCUs while welcoming students and families of all backgrounds and ages.Admission is free. For more information, please visit .Members of the media interested in covering the Expo, interviewing Dr. Theresa Price, or requesting credentials are encouraged to contact Melanie Eke Washington directly.Founded in 1999, National College Resources Foundation hosted its first Black College ExpoTM in 2000 in California, drawing more than 35,000 attendees. Since then, NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 800,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.Follow NCRF, Black College Expo on Instagram: @ncrfoundation @BlackCollegeExpoSubscribe to NCRF TV on YouTube at: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">youtube/c/NCRFTVNetworkSupport NCRF's mission to connect underserved students to college, careers, and beyond:About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 28th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its College ExposTM, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.

Melanie Eke Washington

National College Resources Foundation

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NCRF Brings HBCU Empowerment Week to Detroit, Culminating with 6th Annual Detroit Black College ExpoTM News Provided By National College Resources Foundation September 23, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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