Gujarat CM To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 583.85 Crore In Ahmedabad Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 12 development projects worth a combined Rs 583.85 crore in Ahmedabad on Thursday, besides distributing housing benefits and appointment letters to newly recruited municipal employees, as part of the 'Seva, Sankalp, and Samarpan Abhiyan'.

The programme will include the e-inauguration of six completed projects costing Rs 279.80 crore and the laying of foundation stones for six projects estimated at Rs 304.05 crore.

The event will be held at 9:50 a.m. at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium Hall in the Bodakdev area.

Among the key projects to be inaugurated is a four-lane flyover at Vadaj Junction, constructed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s Bridge Project Department at an estimated cost of Rs 127.92 crore.

A four-lane railway overbridge over level crossing 24 on the Ahmedabad-Botad railway line in Vejalpur, built at Rs 98.60 crore, will also be inaugurated.

The other completed works include 329 Economically Weaker Section housing units out of 1,190 units being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at TP-39, Final Plot No. 59 in Thaltej, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.24 crore; procurement of 15 First Response Vehicles for Ahmedabad fire stations at Rs 19.74 crore; procurement of 10 motorised boats with engines for fire stations at Rs 3.40 crore; and rehabilitation of 108 housing units and 46 shops at the 'Pakhaji No Kuwo' slum area in TP Scheme No. 14, Final Plot No. 157, Shahibaug, at Rs 7.90 crore.

The six projects for which foundation stones will be laid include developing a road network in the Ramapir No Tekro L.A.P. area of Stadium Ward at an estimated Rs 72.78 crore and rehabilitating an existing 1,800-mm diameter drainage line from Nagarvel Hanuman Temple to Guruji Bridge in Amraiwadi at Rs 65.51 crore.

A new drainage pumping station and rising line at Navana in Vatva will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 61.81 crore. In Nikol, an AMTS and BRTS bus charging station and parking facility will be developed at TP-110, Nikol-Kathwada, Final Plots 95 and 96, at Rs 61.89 crore.

Infrastructure for bus parking and charging stations for a depot or terminus will be developed on a 19,896 square metre plot opposite Dwarkesh Opulence Klet, near Nobo Restaurant and opposite the S.P. Ring Road in Tragad, at an estimated Rs 28.08 crore.

The sixth project is a Tourism Temple Circuit along the eastern bank of the Sabarmati River, connecting Saptarishi Ashram via Jagannath Temple to Atal Ghat.

The AMC Heritage Department will undertake the project at an estimated cost of Rs 13.98 crore. The Vadaj flyover will be inaugurated separately at 9:30 a.m. opposite Welcome Hotel near Agakhan Ni Gali.

At 10:45 a.m., an intensive cleanliness drive will be held in Ghuma village under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

A drawing competition for school students will follow at 11 a.m. at M.K. Patel Anupam Primary School in Ghuma, aimed at encouraging awareness and public participation in cleanliness and a clean environment.

The programme will also feature housing draws and the distribution of appointment letters to newly appointed Assistant Technical Supervisors and Junior Clerks.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is organising the events as part of the campaign marking 25 years of public service and governance associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.