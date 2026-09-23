Saudi Strikes Hit Houthi-Held Areas Across Yemen, Casualties Reported: Houthi Media

MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Sep 23 (IANS) Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks hit several Houthi-held areas across western, southwestern and northern Yemen on Wednesday, with casualties reported in the Red Sea province of Hodeidah, Houthi-run media said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that "Saudi aggression warplanes" carried out around 15 airstrikes across Hodeidah on Wednesday, targeting telecommunications infrastructure and other facilities.

The strikes hit telecommunications towers in Al Marawi'ah and Al-Qati' in Hodeidah as well as a radio station building in Bajil, the channel said. It added that at least two people were killed and four others wounded in Wednesday's strikes in Hodeidah, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The latest attacks were part of a wider series of Saudi strikes reported by Houthi-run media across Yemen on Wednesday.

In the southwestern province of Taiz, Al-Masirah said Saudi warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes, without immediately providing details of casualties or damage.

Also in Taiz, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement posted on social media platform X that the group's forces had shot down a Saudi Wing Loong II armed reconnaissance drone over the Red Sea port city of Mocha while it was carrying out "hostile missions."

Saree said the drone was brought down with an "appropriate weapon," without providing further details. Saudi Arabia has not commented on the claim immediately.

In the northern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia, the channel reported Saudi missile strikes on Adh Dhahir district. It said later that Saada's areas of Haydan and Marran were also targeted by Saudi missiles. No casualties were immediately reported there.

The strikes came amid an escalating confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with Saudi airstrikes targeting Houthi-held areas across Yemen and the group launching missiles and drones at targets deep into the kingdom.

Yemen's conflict erupted in late 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 to support the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

–IANS

ksk/