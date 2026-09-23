Asian Games 2026: India's Shooting Stars Shine in Nagoya | More Medals Ahead | World Sports India's shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya has made a strong start, with shooters delivering multiple medal-winning performances. Rudrankksh Patil dedicated his silver and bronze medals to India, while Elavenil Valarivan spoke after winning silver. Raiza Dhillon reflected on her bronze-medal performance, and Parinaaz Dhaliwal said the team remains focused despite changing weather conditions. NRAI President Kalikesh Singh Deo is hopeful that India's shooting contingent will add more medals in the events ahead. 0:00 - India's Shooting Stars Shine at Asian Games 2026 1:15 - Rudrankksh, Elavenil & Shooters Reflect on Medal Wins 2:30 - NRAI President on India's Shooting Campaign & More Medals

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