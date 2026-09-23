Assam: Minister Daimary Reviews Employment, Youth Empowerment Plans

A series of review meetings was held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Minister's Office, Janata Bhawan, under the chairmanship of Minister for Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Biswajit Daimary, according to the Ministry's Public Relations Officer (PRO). The first meeting focused on a review of the Employment Wing under the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT), Assam, under the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department. Discussions also covered the bifurcation of the erstwhile Sports and Youth Welfare Department and modalities related to the restructuring of the department. Discussions were also held with representatives from NCC, Bharat Scouts & Guides and Assam Youth Commission on developing an integrated framework for youth empowerment.

Focus on Skill Development and New Initiatives

The subsequent meetings focused on various aspects of the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, including the status of ongoing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) of DECT with various organisations and possibilities for adopting new approaches and partnerships. The meetings also reviewed new initiatives, including a proposal for a new Externally Aided Project (EAP). Among the key initiatives discussed were the establishment of a Global Skill Centre in Guwahati and Satellite Global Skill Centres in Silchar, Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh. The meeting also discussed the proposed introduction of future skills in around 800 schools across Assam through a Hub-and-Spoke model, along with strengthening of ITIs, training, assessment and certification support, and capacity development of faculty and trainers, the PRO stated.

Cultural Heritage and Archaeological Site Conservation

The final meeting under the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department discussed the proposal for Oitijyo – Museum Festival 2026, aimed at promoting Assam's rich indigenous heritage, traditions and cultural legacy through museum-based activities and public engagement. The meeting also reviewed proposals concerning the conservation and development of the Deoparvat Archaeological Site in Golaghat district, as well as the Garh Doul and Sri Sri Gupteswar Devalaya archaeological sites in Sonitpur district, with emphasis on preservation and development of these important heritage locations. The meeting further discussed the roadmap for the inscription of the Rangpur–Sivasagar Historic Ensemble on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

During the meetings, the Minister reviewed the progress of various programmes and initiatives and emphasised the need for effective implementation and inter-departmental coordination. (ANI)

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